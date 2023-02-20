An interesting find was made recently at the Winnebago County Courthouse during ceiling renovation in the courtroom. A Lady Justice mural of days gone by was uncovered beneath insulation on plaster estimated to be about 127 years old, according to County Auditor Karla Weiss.

Weiss said she had seen some old photos of Lady Justice from when the courtroom was larger than it is today. The area where officials found the Lady Justice was freezing when they went up in the attic.

“I thought she was gone,” Weiss said. “I thought she was just folklore. I couldn't believe that something like a mural of the Lady Justice could last that long.”

She said it is assumed the mural was painted when the courthouse was built in 1896. Officials decided against moving her because in order to preserve her, taking some pictures and then covering her back up.

“Some people said she was still there, but we were not sure so when we were redoing the ceiling of the courtroom I asked our Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Pederson to look and see if she was there,” Weiss said. “So, he took down the horse hair insulation and there she was.

After taking pictures, they put the horse hair insulation back in place for someone else to find her again many years from now.

Weiss was so fascinated by the find that she did some research on Lady Justice. She credited a blog at https://heatherandlittle.com for some history. It was titled “The Meaning behind the Lady of Justice Statue.” Here is some of what she found:

Lady Justice is based on the Greek Goddess Themis, who was honored as clear-sighted, and the Roman goddess Justicia, honored as representing the virtue of justice. She is blindfolded because justice is unbiased and should not be based on a person's appearance or other outside influences.

Symbols of Justice

Balance Scales: These represent impartiality and the obligation of the law (through its representatives) to weigh the evidence presented to the court. Each side of a legal case needs to be looked at and comparisons made as justice is done.

Sword: This item symbolizes enforcement and respect, and means that justice stands by its decision and ruling, and is able to take action. The fact that the sword is unsheathed and very visible is a sign that justice is transparent and is not an implement of fear. A double-edged blade signifies that justice can rule against either of the parties once the evidence has been perused, and it is bound to enforce the ruling as well as protect or defend the innocent party.

Blindfold: This first appeared on a Lady Justice statue in the 16th century, and has been used intermittently since then. Apparently, its original significance was that the judicial system was tolerating abuse or ignorance of aspects of the law. However, in modern times, the blindfold represents the impartiality and objectivity of the law and that it doesn't let outside factors, such as politics, wealth or fame, influence its decisions.