Ag Appreciation Night is July 23
The Mitchell County Ag Appreciation Night will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

Iowa Farm Bureau

Mitchell County Farm Bureau is holding the event at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. A meal will be served consisting of hamburger, hotdog, chips and drinks. There will be a free will donation.

The event includes fun for all ages: little farmhands building, an interactive tractor cab, a dairy trailer, a beef garden and more.

The night to celebrate farmers in the county will be hosted by Mitchell County Corn and Soybean Growers, Mitchell County Cattlemen’s and Mitchell County Farm Bureau.

