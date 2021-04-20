After losing husband and partner, Kaiser keeps auto repair business open

Marilyn said it was an easy decision to continue the business. She said it is what Mark would want and she enjoys the work of running the business.

“We’ll keep this going as long as possible,” she said. “The people that knew Mark know me too. Mark was a very honest person who loved all of his customers, and I do too. They are the best. We treat them as family.”

Mark and Marilyn were married for 43 years after a three-year courtship. He worked as an auto mechanic for as long as they were married. He moved from Allison to Forest City, where he met Marilyn, who is a Lake Mills native and Lake Mills High School graduate.

Mark graduated from Forest City High School and worked for Farmer’s Cooperative in Forest City prior to working for a Chevrolet dealership in Buffalo Center and another Chevy dealer in Forest City for 25 years.

Mark and Marilyn started Kaiser Auto Repair in 2006 after buying the property and putting up the metal repair shop building at 1135 Highway 69 on the south end of town.

Mark died of blood clots on March 6. Afterward, Marilyn, with Schaumberg's help, quietly continued the business.