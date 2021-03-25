After a year away, IronHorse races are a go

“It’s fulfilling a need that the people have. It’s the people’s property. It belongs to them.”

To begin the IronHorse each year, an Emily Dickinson poem is read: “I like to see it lap the Miles”: 'And lick the Valleys up / And stop to feed itself at Tanks / And then – prodigious step / Around a Pile of Mountains…."

IronHorse details

The first year for the IronHorse Races on the Wapsi-Great Western Trail was on the first Saturday in May 2018. This year, unless there is a dramatic surge of COVID-19 cases, the IronHorse will be held on Saturday, May 1. Safety first is the rule and precautions are being taken at every planning step for the health of everyone.

There are four possible foot races to enter to accommodate different levels of ability and endurance.

There is the 26.2 mile marathon which will start in LeRoy, Minnesota, and end at the Wapsi-Great Western Line trailhead in Riceville. It is a straight shot race with no loop, which is preferred by most marathon runners.

The next level of challenge is the half-marathon of 13.1 miles. It starts close to the border between Iowa and Minnesota and uses the WGWL Trail entirely, proceeding through McIntire to the trail head.