After a year away, IronHorse races are a go

Based on the runners signed up for the 2021 IronHorse races, people are ready to leave their homes after a long COVID-19 winter.
“The numbers have just blossomed,” Elaine Govern said of this year’s participants. “Because everybody needs to get out. And that’s our mission statement – to improve the perceptual experience for the mind, the body and the soul. You get that when you’re in nature.”
Govern is the president of the Wapsi-Great Western Trail Association. For 33 years, the former English teacher and other dedicated committee members have groomed the trail.
They wanted to build something in Mitchell County that served the people.
“The diabetic rate is alarming,” Govern said. “The heart attack death rate is alarming. The only way we’re going to solve the problem is to stop eating all the potato chips, get off the couch and become active.”
The only potato chips IronHorse runners will eat are from bags passed out to replenish salt.
It has been a long journey from steaming locomotives to a nature path. In the 1980s, as Great Western was abandoning its rail lines in Iowa, the state was implementing the preferred trail plan, according to Govern, who was in contact with Milton Owen at the time. The railroad bed was being sold for back taxes.
“Everybody in Riceville dug down in their pockets, and we gathered that money, we paid the back taxes and we deeded it over back to Mitchell County,” Govern said. “It’s not all railroad bed because some of that was gone. There were 44 different acquisitions to put this puzzle together.”
The locals cut brush, tiled, fenced and worked side by side with the Conservation Boards in Mitchell and Howard County to maintain the trail.
Years later, all that work and fundraising has become a race.
“It takes a whole group of volunteers, who have been with me for over 33 years, dedicated to doing something of value," Govern said. "That’s what it’s all about. It enhances people’s lives.”
The IronHorse is a certified marathon through two states – Iowa and Minnesota. Last year’s marathon on the Wapsi-Great Western Trail was canceled by COVID-19.
While anticipating the IronHorse, Govern has watched with pleasure as people leave their homes for nature. The long, linear park is welcoming back its walkers and runners from winter.
“I see people who were never on the trail before,” Govern said. “Then I see family pods on the trail. They’ve been in their bubble, but they go out together. I see women pushing baby carriages. When I go to the trail parking lot, one weekend I saw cars from five Iowa counties and two Minnesota counties.
“It’s fulfilling a need that the people have. It’s the people’s property. It belongs to them.”
To begin the IronHorse each year, an Emily Dickinson poem is read: “I like to see it lap the Miles”: 'And lick the Valleys up / And stop to feed itself at Tanks / And then – prodigious step / Around a Pile of Mountains…."
IronHorse details
The first year for the IronHorse Races on the Wapsi-Great Western Trail was on the first Saturday in May 2018. This year, unless there is a dramatic surge of COVID-19 cases, the IronHorse will be held on Saturday, May 1. Safety first is the rule and precautions are being taken at every planning step for the health of everyone.
There are four possible foot races to enter to accommodate different levels of ability and endurance.
There is the 26.2 mile marathon which will start in LeRoy, Minnesota, and end at the Wapsi-Great Western Line trailhead in Riceville. It is a straight shot race with no loop, which is preferred by most marathon runners.
The next level of challenge is the half-marathon of 13.1 miles. It starts close to the border between Iowa and Minnesota and uses the WGWL Trail entirely, proceeding through McIntire to the trail head.
The third race is the 10K with starting point south of McIntire.
The fourth race is the 5K which starts at the trail head and loops back to the starting point.
Check-in point will be at the trail head with shuttle service for those who reserve it during the registration process or runners may choose their own support transportation to the starting points.
Award medals for each of the four races will be given for first, second and third in both male and female, but not in age categories.
Registration deadline for all four races is Thursday, April 1. There will be no day-of registration, just check-in for those who advanced registered. To register now go on-line to https://ironhorse.wgwltrail.com/.
When registering, make note of all mandatory COVID-19 requirements, including masks.
Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail Association is a non-profit 501c3 in support of Mitchell County Conservation and Howard County Conservation.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.