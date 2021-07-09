After a year away, in-person field days return

After a year of virtual-only events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Practical Farmers of Iowa is resuming unrestricted, in-person field days for the first time since the start of the pandemic with an event at the farm of Alec Amundson from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday (July 13) near Osage.

The field day – “Relay-Cropping Rye and Soybeans” – is free to attend and will explore how Amundson, who operates Green Country Farms and has been relay-cropping since 2018, planted cereal rye in the fall, then planted soybeans into the rye in the spring.

Attendees will meet at Amundson’s home place, 3386 Hickory Avenue in Osage, then board a hay rack to travel to a nearby field to view the cereal rye and soybeans just prior to rye seed harvest. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

RSVPs are not required, but guests are welcome to let staff know they plan to attend by RSVPing at practicalfarmers.org/field-days, or by calling the office at 515-232-5661. All of PFI’s summer events, including field days, are free and open to everyone.