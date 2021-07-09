After a year away, in-person field days return

After a year of virtual-only events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Practical Farmers of Iowa is resuming unrestricted, in-person field days for the first time since the start of the pandemic with an event at the farm of Alec Amundson from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday (July 13) near Osage.
The field day – “Relay-Cropping Rye and Soybeans” – is free to attend and will explore how Amundson, who operates Green Country Farms and has been relay-cropping since 2018, planted cereal rye in the fall, then planted soybeans into the rye in the spring.
Attendees will meet at Amundson’s home place, 3386 Hickory Avenue in Osage, then board a hay rack to travel to a nearby field to view the cereal rye and soybeans just prior to rye seed harvest. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
RSVPs are not required, but guests are welcome to let staff know they plan to attend by RSVPing at practicalfarmers.org/field-days, or by calling the office at 515-232-5661. All of PFI’s summer events, including field days, are free and open to everyone.
This event marks the launch of a suite of 14 in-person field days with no restrictions or caps on attendance – and the first time Practical Farmers has organized an in-person field day season since before the start of the pandemic. Events are hosted by farmers located across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum. PFI is also committed to ensuring its events are welcoming spaces for people of color.
“Though July is an unusual time to announce an in-person field day season, we have been following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as developments with COVID-19 and progress with vaccination efforts,” says Liz Kolbe, PFI’s education and engagement director.
“As vaccination rates have climbed and COVID-19 cases have fallen, we have worked with farmers to build this line-up of in-person field days. While the pandemic isn’t over yet, we’re excited that the situation has improved enough for us to once again be able to bring farmers, friends of farmers and supporters together on farms to learn about the many ways farmers are building resilient farms and communities.”
Other upcoming event series include:
• A four-week virtual Landowner Boot Camp series that runs July 30-Aug. 20 and covers the why, what, when and how of successful and intentional farmland management. One session is designed specifically for women landowners. Sign up at practicalfarmers.org/landowner-boot-camp.
• A four-week virtual Reduced-Tillage Vegetable Production series that runs from Aug. 4-26 and explores ways to reduce tillage in vegetable operations through virtual tours, demonstrations and presentations from researchers and farmers. Sign up at practicalfarmers.org/reduced-tillage-vegetable-production-web-series.
• Free “barn-side” screenings of “Livestock on the Land,” PFI’s first feature-length film that explores how farmers are building regenerative agriculture systems – and bringing the next generation back to farm – by centering their operations around the animals they care for. Screenings will take place from August through October at locations around Iowa, and will be followed by discussion and Q and A with farmers from the film. Watch for dates to be announced at practicalfarmers.org/livestock-on-the-land.
To learn more about other events being offered, visit practicalfarmers.org/calendar.