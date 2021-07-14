After 2020 postponement, Garner celebrates Duesey Days fun in 151st year

After Garner’s Duesey Days 2020 celebration of 150 years was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 Duesey Days on July 8-11 were both welcome and successful despite some rainy weekend weather.

A common theme of this year’s evemt was celebrating Garner’s 150 years (1870-2020), plus one - denoting the year lost due to COVID-19. The Garner Chamber of Commerce, which organizes Duesey Days, planned its return in this 151st year, including the Garner All-Class Reunion that was postponed last year.

Evelyn Greiman, Pearl Barkema, Laura Schaben, and Marv Schoneman, all Garner centenarians, served as grand marshals for the 150-years-plus-one Duesey Days parade on June 10. Video interviews with them were compiled for viewing at the Garner Chamber of Commerce booth in Central Park on June 9-10. A video history of Garner was also shown at this year’s Duesey Days celebration.

Rain preceded and followed the 10 a.m. parade on June 10, but onlookers found space downtown under the cover of business overhangs, including the roof over the drive-through lanes of Clear Lake Bank & Trust – Garner. Many Garner alumni celebrating their class reunions that night participated in the morning parade on trailers and floats.