Advance tickets for fair on sale now

The Mitchell County Fair is just around the corner.

Advance tickets can be bought from local businesses, fair board members or the Mitchell County Extension office. A ticket bundle with a cost of $35 includes all of the grandstand events. That is a $25 savings, according to a fair release. There is a $20 advance strip of carnival tickets, where eight tickets equals eight rides.

Kibble Equipment, Mark's Tractor and Implement Inc., Napa-Osage Weber Auto Parts, Inc., Northern Country Coop Lumber, Osage Towing and Repair, ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County, Farmers State Bank are selling the advance tickets, or those interested can contact any fair board member.

Prices at the fair: $15/event at the gate; $5 for kids ages six through 12; $20 for 18 carnival tickets (3-4 tickets/ride depending on ride).

