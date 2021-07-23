Advance tickets available for Mitchell County Fair

Advance tickets are available for the 150th Mitchell County Fair.

Ticket bundles of $35 include all grandstand events, which is a $25 saving. Advance strips of carnival tickets are $20 – eight tickets equal eight rides.

Tickets may be purchased from fair board members and at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office. They can also be purchased from local businesses such as Kibble Equipment, Mark's Tractor and Implement Inc., Napa-Osage, Weber Auto Parts, Inc., Northern Country Coop Lumber, Osage Towing and Repair, and Farmers State Bank.

Prices at the fair are $15 an event at the gate, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old; and $20 for 18 carnival tickets, which is three to four tickets per ride, depending upon the ride.

The fair begins Aug. 4 and runs through Aug. 8. The first grandstand event is the sanctioned tractor pull at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4.

