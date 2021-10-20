 Skip to main content
Addy Witt receives scholarship

  • Updated
At the Sept. 13 business meeting of Chapter AW, P.E.O, an announcement was made that Addy Witt of Osage received the 2021 Burnham-Markham Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

The scholarship is for women who have completed at least their first year of college or who are in graduate school.

According to Chapter AW, Burnham and Allene Markham were longtime members of P.E.O. who fostered the support of education for young women, which is a primary goal of the international organization. P.E.O provides educational opportunities for women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans that help women enhance their lives through learning.

At the same meeting, Christie Brandau gave a report on the International Peace Scholarship. Started in 1949, it is a program which provides scholarships for selected women from other countries for graduate study in the United States or Canada. Members of P.E.O believe that education is fundamental to world peace and understanding.

