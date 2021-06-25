Actors gather from across America for Dr. Seuss

“Not necessarily making it to the big stages,” Guenther said of his ambition. “But if I can support myself, that’s how I know I made it.”

His biggest dream? “To become known within the community.” He does not want to be a celebrity, or appear on The Bachelorette – he just wants the theater world to know he is someone they can trust, that he is dedicated to the craft, that it is a pleasure to work with him and he treats others well. For Guenther, it is not too much to ask.

When pushed, he admits he would not mind blushing under Broadway’s lights. Yet in the same breath, he reiterates his desire to teach, “To bring out the best in others' abilities.”

“The tech’s fantastic,” Guenther said of CST, taking the time to praise Wright’s crew, as well as the musicians in the pit.

“It’s great to see this many people coming out to support theater in an area that – when I drove in – didn’t seem like there was much here,” he said. “Being in the room the first day and singing through the material was cathartic after COVID-19.”

In 2020, there were no audiences to see Guenther or anyone else act.