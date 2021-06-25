Actors gather from across America for Dr. Seuss

For two weeks, actor Bobby Guenther and technician Grace Wright have lived as transplants in Mitchell County, making it through long days with the hope of being fed.
There is nowhere else they would rather be save Broadway.
Wright spends her nights in a parsonage watching The Bachelorette with four other tech girls, while Guenther lives with a host family in Saint Ansgar.
The first day, everyone was a stranger.
“Now we’re like family,” Wright said.
While she is busy having fun, sometimes she is just busy. Her working day is 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. with hour-long breaks for meals, which are well-deserved.
She grew up in Owatonna (Minnesota), not far from her temporary Cedar Summerstock Theater home, where she picks strawberries in Mennonite country.
Guenther is from Tennessee, and his first impression of Iowa was that it's flat. In college, he was accustomed to the Appalachians blocking the sun’s light while it sets.
Wright enjoys watching Guenther and the rest of the Seussical cast transform into their characters, especially the actor who becomes the Cat in the Hat. She grew up leafing through the whimsical, surreal landscapes of Dr. Seuss.
Her journey began when CST director Nancy Lee sent Wright’s college instructor an email. Wright attends the University of Northwestern in St. Paul.
“I applied, and now I’m here,” Wright said. “Four shows in one summer? Epic. Let’s get it done.”
While this is her dream profession, a passion for which began in middle school, CST is an opportunity she did not see coming.
As Wright and Guenther practice to put on "Seussical: The Musical," they prepare for their next gig, "Godspell," which will take place at Duenow Quarry in Saint Ansgar. Wright appreciates the aura of the rock face against the Iowa sky, comparing it to an amphitheater.
For that night’s performance of Seussical: The Musical, Wright was working sound for the show.
She can act, she admits, but something akin to stage fright prevents her from a starring role. Behind the curtain is her forte, and she is fine with that. It is her choice.
“I can sing, I can dance, but I enjoy tech work,” she said.
In Nashville, there is always a crowd. Guenther decided that since he was already onstage, he might as well act while he was there.
Guenther, like Wright, was a beneficiary of Lee’s connections – his high school voice teacher attended college with Lee. Already in the market for a Summerstock job, CST reeled in Guenther from Western Carolina University.
Not only does he love to perform, he wants to pass on that knowledge by teaching college, preferably making a living while doing so. He is not shooting for the stars.
“Not necessarily making it to the big stages,” Guenther said of his ambition. “But if I can support myself, that’s how I know I made it.”
His biggest dream? “To become known within the community.” He does not want to be a celebrity, or appear on The Bachelorette – he just wants the theater world to know he is someone they can trust, that he is dedicated to the craft, that it is a pleasure to work with him and he treats others well. For Guenther, it is not too much to ask.
When pushed, he admits he would not mind blushing under Broadway’s lights. Yet in the same breath, he reiterates his desire to teach, “To bring out the best in others' abilities.”
“The tech’s fantastic,” Guenther said of CST, taking the time to praise Wright’s crew, as well as the musicians in the pit.
“It’s great to see this many people coming out to support theater in an area that – when I drove in – didn’t seem like there was much here,” he said. “Being in the room the first day and singing through the material was cathartic after COVID-19.”
In 2020, there were no audiences to see Guenther or anyone else act.
“Everyone has been very open to having a bunch of college kids come into their towns and do this thing,” Guenther added.
On July 1, Guenther will switch hats from Seussical to Godspell. He is confident. Twelve hour days help him focus solely on his craft, so that with the rest of the cast they can wow an audience.
When he crosses the stage, he sees the faces of Mitchell County, which often do not change from generation to generation. In contrast, these actors and technicians have gathered from across the country to populate Osage and Saint Ansgar. This diversity is his favorite part of spending a couple months in Iowa.
“It’s been really fun to create art with them,” Guenther. “My favorite part of Seussical was seeing it was a great run, and we got it done.”
The only thing left for Wright and Guenther is to bow and leave the stage.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.