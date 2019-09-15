{{featured_button_text}}

A full-scale disaster-response exercise was conducted at the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency offices in Mason City this week, as part of the agency’s year-round, coordinated training efforts.

Public Information Officer Kara Ruge (left) attends a briefing of Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management officials, led by Brian Hanft, (second from left) during a full-scale crisis exercise in Mason City on Sept. 10.

The agency’s members are made up of individuals with various areas of expertise, including city and county workers, law enforcement, energy, health, logistics and finance.

Cerro Gordo County Information Technology director Ken Bahls gives a status report at a full-scale crisis exercise in Mason City.

Members work on a volunteer basis, meeting monthly and quarterly for smaller “table-top” exercises, and annually for a large-scale exercise, all of which are designed to mimic real-life public emergencies, such as tornadoes, floods, and in the case of the most recent drill, mass power outages.

Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency liaison Bob Harris gives an update about fuel supplies during a full-scale crisis exercise in Mason City on Sept. 10.

Kara Ruge, who serves as a public information officer at the agency, said the exercises are worked through as though they are really happening, including live, incoming calls from players representing the public, giving the volunteers a feel for what kinds of issues might work their way to the surface during a crisis.

“It should give the public a sense of security that we do work on this, we actively work on these things.” Ruge said, noting that residents often wonder what local officials would do in a major crisis.

“Every month, we get together and talk about things and run different scenarios...this gives us practice so we are all ready to go. We’re prepared, we’ve tried this before. Things will pop up, it’s real life, but if we can do a lot of it in the practices, that helps a lot.”

Mason City Fire Chief Erik Bullinger takes part in a full-scale crisis exercise alongside volunteers from Alliant Energy and Mason City Community School District on Sept. 10.

Ruge said an important step everyone can take to prepare themselves at home for an emergency is to simply make a plan with members of the household about where to go, what numbers to call, and what supplies would be needed to survive being trapped at home for several days in any given scenario.

Additional preparedness resources are available under the Emergency Management Agency tab at www.cgcounty.org.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

