Absentee ballots available for June 7 Winnebago County primary election

Winnebago County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss has announced absentee ballots for the June 7 primary election are now available in the auditor's office.

Voters may register and vote in the auditor’s office during the regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They may also do so on specified dates listed below. The voter preregistration deadline is at 5 p.m. May 23.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voter's name, driver’s license or pin number, resident address, and mailing address (if different from the resident address), date of birth, election for which requesting the absentee ballot, party affiliation, and signature of the person requesting a ballot.

State forms can be downloaded from the secretary of state website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. If requesting a ballot by mail, it must be received no later than 5 p.m. May 23. Send written requests to the auditor's office, 126 S. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa, 50436.

Auditor's office additional hours:

May 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers. Also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

June 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Deadline for absentee affidavit review.

June 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – In-person voting and returning of absentee ballots.

June 6, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Last day for in-person voting.

June 7, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Returning of absentee ballots.

Questions regarding absentee voting and the preregistration deadline may be directed to the auditor’s office at (641) 585-3412.

