Absentee ballot requests may be filed for Nov. 2 Winnebago County election

Winnebago County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss announces that voters interested in voting absentee for the Nov. 2 city/school election may request absentee ballots from the Winnebago County Auditor's Office.

Due to recent legislation, the time period to request absentee ballots has been reduced from 120 days to 70 days. Voters may request a ballot by mail through 5 p.m. on Oct. 18.

In-person absentee voting at the auditor’s office is anticipated to start Oct. 13 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday). It will continue until 5 p.m. on Nov.1.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voter's name, residential address, and mailing address (if different from the residential address), date of birth, election requesting the absentee ballot for, signature of the person requesting a ballot, and date signed. State forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. Send written requests to the Winnebago County Auditor's Office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436.

All absentee ballots must be received by the county auditor by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 2 to be counted. Postmarks or bar codes printed on ballot envelopes will no longer make ballots received after election day valid. The only exceptions are ballots from participants in the Safe At Home Program as well as uniformed and overseas citizens, received by the Secretary of State in time to be transmitted to the County Auditor by noon on the Monday following the election.

The auditor's office will be open additional hours as follows:

Oct. 18 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – This is the deadline to register to vote and be listed in the election day registers. It is also the deadline to request Auditor mail out absentee ballots.

Oct. 29 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Deadline for auditor to review absentee affidavits received by 5 p.m.

Nov.1 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Deadline to vote absentee in-person at the auditor’s office.

Nov. 2 - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting may be directed to the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office at 641-585-3412. Voters can also follow Winnebago County on Facebook for election information.

