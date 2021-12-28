Aaron Murphy begins duty as Mitchell County Attorney

Aaron Murphy took his first turn as the new Mitchell County Attorney on Dec 28.

“I don’t have a lot,” Murphy said when the supervisors asked him if he wished to bring anything before the board. “It’s too early for things to have gone wrong at this point.”

Supervisor Jim Wherry reported he had a two-hour phone conversation with those handling the HVAC system at the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

“More questions led to more questions, so it was quite a lengthy conversation, but it was a good one,” Wherry said. “One of (the) things he’s wondering about from you is the insurance requirements for the contractor.” Wherry proceeded to arrange a discussion between both parties.

Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver reported a safe Christmas as New Year’s Day approached. “It’s been a good holiday season for us.”

Through text, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported that the Balsam Avenue bridge’s north piers are in place.

The supervisors moved on to the temporary redistricting commission recommendation.

Murphy reported that he was one of five people who served on the redistricting committee. They had their public hearing on Dec. 21, with all supervisors in attendance, and with no other members of the public present.

The committee reviewed three possible plans. They chose the plan with the least deviation and within the guidelines of the state, Murphy reported.

“So there are a few changes from two years ago when the committee had done that,” Murphy said. “(The changes) are all based on population.”

The committee found the population of Mitchell County to be 10,565, with 12 precincts. “Number one had been on (Supervisor Todd Frein’s) side of the county, and we reversed that over to (Supervisor Jim Wherry’s) side,” Murphy said.

Murphy recommended the supervisors hold a public hearing for re-precincting.

“Hopefully the state will accept the maps and plan we are presenting,” Murphy said.

The supervisors set the public hearing date for 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Mitchell County Sanitarian Amanda Baer reported a St. Ansgar subdivision meeting was held on Dec. 22 with 13 people in attendance, including the board of adjustment.

“The meeting went really well,” Baer said. “It went quick.”

The subdivision is south of St. Ansgar and is a 38-acre lot to be divided into 19 lots total, according to Baer, and it will be on a central well with septic systems installed for each location.

“So that’s great for my department,” Baer said.

There will be a new access road on the south end of the property, and it is a private drive. It is not in the flood plain. There are five lots that have possibly already been sold, according to Baer.

“(Owner Brian Steinberg) is hoping to build those houses himself,” Baer said. “However, the price for the lot is going to be different if he does not build the houses himself.”

Bear added that the motion to approve was successful, and the board of adjustment approved the subdivision and rezoning. The board of adjustment believes housing is needed in Mitchell County, according to Baer. “With five lots already possibly sold, obviously there’s a demand for it, and that helped sway them as well. Motions to approve were pretty quick.”

Baer said she was present to ask the supervisors to make a motion to approve the board of adjustment’s decision, and if there was a denial, the board of adjustment would need to hold another meeting.

“If there’s a chance for economic development in the county, I think everybody should be supportive of it,” said Supervisor Mike Mayer.

“My thinking on it is it’s his property, he wants to do what he wants to do, that’s his right,” said Supervisor Steve Smolik.

The supervisors approved the St. Ansgar subdivision.

