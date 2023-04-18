At its April 17 meeting, the Osage City Council approved and authorized signing a development agreement to provide financial assistance for A to Z Drying, Inc.

A to Z Drying is expanding its facilities. Part of A to Z’s expansion is linked to Valent BioSciences preparing to enlarge its workforce by more than 10%. In 2014, the same year Valent began operation in Mitchell County, A to Z Drying oversaw a $5.7 million expansion, which brought many new jobs to Osage.

“As always, we’re appreciative of the assistance,” said A to Z Drying President Jason Penfold. “We continue to grow with our customer (Valent).

“These agreements are important to help us out as much as possible. I can’t state enough we’re competing against others here in the United States and internationally. A lot of people aren’t aware of that. So this really helps us compete.”

It return, Osage Mayor Steve Cooper voiced his appreciation to Penfold and A to Z Drying.

“It’s good for them, but it’s also good for the community,” Cooper said.

Penfold noted his company was very conservative when estimating the number of jobs created through expansion. He believes it will add at least five new employment positions.

“This one, there’s some warehousing involved,” Penfold said. “That won’t be directly as many jobs. Any time it’s more warehousing, obviously that’s more square footage…. Our customer’s request is larger than expected.”

“Our track record with A to Z Drying is that they are very conservative on their estimates on jobs,” Cooper added, noting that based on past history, more jobs will be created than Penfold’s estimate. “They’ve always over performed.”

Related to A to Z Drying’s expansion, the City Council also approved the 2023 urban renewal plan amendment for the Osage urban renewal area.

According to Kathleen Showalter of PlanScape Partners, in addition to A to Z Drying’s expansion, the new projects include swimming pool repair and management of the swimming pool at the Cedar River Complex, as well as a loan guarantee for Maple Heights.

“These are all projects the Council has talked about,” Showalter said. “For urban renewal law, we have to have a resolution that (PlanScape Partners consultant) Ron Fiscus can follow when he does the (Tax Increment Financing) report that shows when you authorized those projects.”

• In other business, the City Council approved hiring Abby Palsic to replace the retiring Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney. She was introduced at the April 17 meeting.

Cooper indicated he was involved in the interview process with the personnel committee. Palsic's salary will be $55,000 annually. Pending a successful six-month review, Palsic's salary will increase. Pulsic's tentative start date is May 29, and she will most likely be trained through July by Penney, which will determine Penney's last official day.

• The City Council approved the budget for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023.

“It was a little bit challenging this year with what the State of Iowa did, and what they’re still doing,” Cooper said.

“They’re messing around, so we’ll see what next year brings,” Penney said.

Earlier this year, the Iowa House of Representatives passed a bill that was then signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Iowa Department of Revenue issued an order to county auditors to recalculate valuations. According to Penney, that drops the rollback approximately 2%, reducing the taxable value of a property.

“Although it’s just slightly higher than a year ago,” Penney added at a February City Council meeting. “People will still see an increase potentially on their property value of a few hundred dollars.”

Later in the meeting, Penney noted Osage would be receiving an increase in TIF of $50,000, as well as an increase of $23,000 for hotel/motel tax and $40,000 for local option tax. Interest rates have gone from 0.1% for Osage’s savings account to over 3% now. The increase in interest earned will be $130,000, according to Penney.

Osage has collected $10,000 more than anticipated in special assessments.

• The City Council authorized expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new Osage Police Department squad vehicle, which arrived ahead of schedule. It is a Ford F-150 four door truck. The dealer indicated to the police department that many agencies are not going to get their vehicles, but Osage called at the right time.

“You can’t just call down and get one,” said Osage Police Chief Brian Wright. “They buy so many vehicles, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.”

It was decided to buy a truck instead of a car for the police department in part because it has the capability of hauling larger items.

According to Wright, the truck has the pursuit package with EcoBoost.

“It’s going to be a nice truck,” said Wright.

• The City Council approved a change order for the 2023 street restoration project.

According to Osage City Administrator and Public Works Director Brock Waters, it involves an overlay of the South 7th Street railroad crossing.

“It’s to improve the conditions over there,” Waters said. “It’s pretty rough.”

“That needs to be done,” Cooper said.

Waters added that the Iowa Department of Transportation on Fourth of July weekend will be making improvements to West Main Street.

• The City Council approved purchase of a truck and service body for the Osage Public Works department.

“This has been in motion since before I started last fall,” Waters said. “We ordered two new trucks. We just got in one two weeks ago – we got the chassis in, waiting for the service body. A GMC 3500 that came in at $47,300, and then the $19,864 is for the service body.

“Our other pickup is in production right now, and that’ll be four to six weeks yet.”

A dump box will be installed on the truck.

“It was approved before, but I just want to make sure everybody’s updated and on the same page,” Waters said. “Since the costs have gone up some since originally. These service bodies are made to order, because you customize them to what you want.

“Our next vehicle is going to be a 2024 model because they’ve quit making the 2023s, so they pushed it into next year’s production.

• Councilmember Darla Olson indicated the public safety committee met to discuss the use of ATVs on city streets. She indicated the issue will most likely be on the next City Council meeting’s agenda.

At a previous meeting, Wright said they have not had much trouble with ATVs lately. He added that UTVs are illegal in town. Golf carts must be registered at Osage City Hall.

“It’s going to be an issue that’s going to be a coin toss,” said Councilmember Ross Grafft. “A certain amount will oppose it, a certain amount will be in favor of it, like any issue.”

A few issues mentioned were the speed of ATVs and the sound they produce while in operation. Councilmember Judy Voaklander noted that a few bad apples might be giving ATV riders a bad name.

“That kind of stuff leaves a bad taste in people’s mouths,” she said.

• Grafft provided an update on the cemetery restoration memorial project.

“It’s been a slower process than what we thought,” Grafft said at a previous City Council meeting. “We’re going to be coming to the (City) Council sometime because it’s going to cost more than it should. We probably haven’t done a lot with that monument area for the last 40 years, and we probably won’t do anything for another 40 years, so let’s make sure we do something right.”

According to Grafft and Waters, the memorial restoration committee is still working on pricing.

• Over the previous weeks, fire warnings have been issued because of high winds and dry weather. However, Osage Fire Chief Joe Krukow reported only one grass fire.

• The May City Council meetings were moved to May 8 and May 22, both at 5:30 p.m. at the Osage City Hall Council Chambers.