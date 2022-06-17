A to Z Drying in Osage celebrates its 50th anniversary

In 1972, Al Penfold had a vision.

With a partner, Al started A to Z Drying, Inc. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, like many industries in Mitchell County, the company is still growing.

“We’re more grateful than anything else,” said Al’s son Jason Penfold, who is now president of A to Z.

Valent BioSciences

A to Z is a third-party custom manufacturing company. From the beginning, it has worked hand-in-hand with Valent BioSciences, which produces environmentally friendly products.

Penfold said his company’s long-lasting partnership with Valent BioSciences is unique. It was A to Z’s presence in Osage that brought the Valent plant to Mitchell County. According to Valent Senior Marketing Communications Manager John Mandel, the main reason Valent chose Mitchell County was because of the company’s close relationship with A to Z.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Penfold said. “It’s a fantastic relationship. Valent BioSciences is a first-class company.”

According to a press release, this relationship facilitates A to Z’s mission of providing cost-effective manufacturing with custom spray drying, blending, packaging and warehousing of environmentally friendly products. A to Z values its partnership with Valent and looks forward to helping support their growth into the next 50 years.

Growth

In 1972, A to Z began with only a few employees.

Today, A to Z is expanding another shift and has a new product line. That will add at least seven new workers.

“It’s continuous growth,” Penfold said. In 2014, the same year Valent began operation in Mitchell County, he oversaw a $5.7 million expansion, which brought many new jobs to Osage.

According to a press release, A to Z currently employs approximately 140 employees, including 20 managers with degrees in STEM-related majors and plant managers with advanced degrees such as chemical and industrial engineering. Along with office assistants and technical and production employees, they have turned visions of quality manufacturing into reality.

Jason Penfold describes A to Z employees as a big team.

“These are high-level jobs,” he said. “It provides an opportunity for someone highly educated to live in a smaller community.”

Many of A to Z’s employees graduated from Iowa State University. While the pool the company draws from is large, focusing on instate talent, Penfold said that Human Resources Manager Alyssa Slaichert is a skilled recruiter.

“I enjoy the people I work for and work with,” said Slaichert, who is a 2012 graduate of Riceville Community High School and an ISU alum. “It’s very rewarding to watch the company grow.”

Again the keyword is growth. In turn, city and county officials hope to expand housing and daycare to accommodate this growth.

Part of A to Z’s upcoming expansion is also linked to Valent preparing to add over 10 percent to its own workforce.

Foundation

Al Penfold was highly skilled. He studied industrial technology at ISU and had expertise in spray drying.

He was also willing to take risks. A to Z was a big risk.

“He wasn’t afraid to learn new things and new concepts,” Penfold said, describing his father as semi-retired. “He kept moving forward from a technology perspective.

“He wanted to build something and he took the risk. He was fortunate. You don’t always get to work with the same customer (Valent BioSciences) for over 50 years.”

The company’s cofounder was also entrepreneurial. He never worried about failing.

“From stories of employees who worked with him from the beginning, he always put the customer first,” said Penfold's wife, Katie Penfold. “That’s been engrained in the company since then. Quality is key for us. From a business standpoint, he researched if a new technology was a good fit for the company.

“He’s also pretty modest.”

Before they passed, Al Penfold’s wife, Marlene, and past plant manager, Merle Boehmer, were key to building the foundation of A to Z Drying as well.

“The foundation built by the A to Z team early on is remarkable,” Katie said.

Education

According to a press release, to ensure products are the highest possible quality, the company has earned the ISO 9001 Certification and also works with OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute).

A to Z attributes its success to the dedicated employees that continue to perform exemplary work day in and day out.

Jason Penfold said that Vice President George Weber has been a key to the company’s growth. Weber is an ISU grad with a chemical engineering background.

“He’s absolutely integral to A to Z Drying, not only to daily operations, but he also leads the research and development team,” Penfold said. “Everyone at A to Z must be hands-on. He’s a huge part of our team.”

According to the press release, as a proponent of STEM education, A to Z has also been a proud supporter of local robotics, Lego and E-sports Leagues.

“Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are fundamental to A to Z Drying and help provide high-level engineering and technology positions to members of our management team,” said Weber. “It’s encouraging to see students engaging in STEM activities and being able to have access to those opportunities early in their education.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

