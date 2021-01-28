A squirrel teaches Jackie Muller's elementary school class

Almost every day, Chubby the squirrel appears at the southern window of Jackie Muller’s preschool class.

Muller began teaching at Lincoln Elementary in Osage four years ago. That is how long this tree squirrel has been teaching as well. The first day he appeared for that first class was an event met with astonishment. Though a routine has developed, there is still that original childish wonder.

“They get very excited,” Muller said. “They usually shout his name. Sometimes we take a squirrel moment and stop what we’re doing and go to the window and say hi.

“He’s become pretty friendly, where he’ll climb into the window and look right at us. The kids wave at him. He brings them joy.”

Muller’s grandmother was an avid naturalist. Through the kitchen window of her farmhouse, her grandmother taught her about wildlife, and Muller attempts to share those lessons with her own students.

Chubby also inspires wildlife classes. In the fall, Muller’s students discuss hibernation and how animals prepare for winter. Bears and certain species of squirrels hibernate, but the duration and intensity is much different for each. The current topic in preschool is polar animals.