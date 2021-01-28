A squirrel teaches Jackie Muller's elementary school class

Almost every day, Chubby the squirrel appears at the southern window of Jackie Muller’s preschool class.
Muller began teaching at Lincoln Elementary in Osage four years ago. That is how long this tree squirrel has been teaching as well. The first day he appeared for that first class was an event met with astonishment. Though a routine has developed, there is still that original childish wonder.
“They get very excited,” Muller said. “They usually shout his name. Sometimes we take a squirrel moment and stop what we’re doing and go to the window and say hi.
“He’s become pretty friendly, where he’ll climb into the window and look right at us. The kids wave at him. He brings them joy.”
Muller’s grandmother was an avid naturalist. Through the kitchen window of her farmhouse, her grandmother taught her about wildlife, and Muller attempts to share those lessons with her own students.
Chubby also inspires wildlife classes. In the fall, Muller’s students discuss hibernation and how animals prepare for winter. Bears and certain species of squirrels hibernate, but the duration and intensity is much different for each. The current topic in preschool is polar animals.
“We also talk about, ‘Chubby must have woken up from his short hibernation,’” Muller said. “He’s not quite as big, he needs a lot more food and water than what bears do.”
The children hibernate every day during naptime.
Muller’s students make homemade birdfeeders and Cheerio rings.
“He enjoys the Cheerios quite a bit, too,” Muller said. “He’ll reach up and grab those occasionally.”
The class makes what they call squirrel cookies and sit them on the window ledge. Chubby’s ego, however, is plenty big, and should not be fed as much.
“We make Chubby treats every winter,” Muller said. “They need something to eat this time of year, too.”
It is common knowledge that when someone erects a birdfeeder, in most cases it is also a squirrel feeder.
“We do get quite a few birds, too,” Muller said of Chubby’s domination of her preschool classroom window.
There is a ledge on the window, and Chubby will jump over to sit on it and converse with the students. He can crawl into a hole less than two inches wide in a white birdhouse. He is a therapy squirrel. However, he is not licensed.
“Now it’s just part of our school culture,” Muller said. “We do have a therapy dog in the building. The kids are used to seeing him. We adopted the squirrel as our classroom pet, too.
“We do talk about the difference between pets and wild animals. Even though he’s quite friendly and comes up to the window, we respect the fact that he is living in the wild. We give him his space, as well.”
The children call him Chubby Cheeks when his mouth is full. It is his legal name. They believe he lives in the hole in the tree nearest the school. When they eat popcorn, what is left gets spread for Chubby. In national parks, there are signs telling visitors not to feed the bears. There are no signs in Osage saying not to feed the squirrels, therefore it is not quite as discouraged.
“Children who love animals are learning to be compassionate and empathetic,” Muller said.
Though Chubby and Muller are both teachers, in turn they learn from their students every day. For a moment, though he is a wild creature, Chubby feels comfortable enough to let down his guard, to sit in the sun with children on the other side of the glass. And Muller knows it is okay, every once in a while, to let her students feed a squirrel.
