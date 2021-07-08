A river runs through Mitchell County

The Wapsipinicon River runs through John Koschmeder’s woods on its way to the Mississippi. It is an example of something that begins small before becoming a movement.
For many, the Woodland Prairie Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited seems like a small effort. Koschmeder is fine with that.
Every year, the Chapter holds a banquet the second week of November. In 2020, it was at the height of the pandemic in Mitchell County, and Koschmeder did not want to put anyone in danger. However, by Jan. 16 the event was back on.
“Everybody was ready to go,” Koschmeder said. “They wanted to get out and do something again.”
The banquet sold out and was one of the chapter’s best, with over $14,000 in proceeds. In turn, the chapter contributed $5,000 toward the Pitzen Prairie Complex, which protects 220 acres of wildlife east of Riverside Park in Stacyville. It also donated $3,500 to Howard County Conservation.
Other recipients were local trap shoot and fishing teams.
Foundation
In 1993, Koschmeder was one of the founders of the Woodland Prairie Chapter. At the first banquet, 200 people were packed in the Riceville Community Center. It all began when Whitetails Unlimited Field Director Tim Powers of Lisbon got in touch with Koschmeder. Other members include Dave Mayer, Harry Jensen and Luke Pickar.
While Koschmeder’s goal is to preserve the natural order of things, the banquet is during the rut, and his desire to hunt is strong enough to pull him away. At the next dinner, Pickar will be in charge.
Pickar knows he does not need to reinvent the wheel.
“I’ve got some big shoes to step into,” Pickar said. “I want to do right by the chapter and keep things going in the right direction. [Koschmeder] has laid the foundation.
“This is a good way to give back to our community, with half of our proceeds going to the surrounding counties. It’s nice to drive out of town and see trees and birds rather than building after building.”
Like Koschmeder, Pickar first became involved because of a love of wildlife.
“We have to take care of it,” Pickar said.
“Hunters protect wildlife,” Koschmeder said. “Hunters fund the DNR. Some hate the fact people shoot animals, but it’s a good thing. Overpopulation of deer causes disease.
“A lot of animals got shot nearly to extinction in the old days. Elk and buffalo almost got taken out. If there wasn’t control, it would happen again. Some people hate deer – they’d shoot every deer they could, because they don’t like them eating their crop.
“Insurance companies have the big money, and they lobby. They’d be glad to see deer disappear, because they’ve got to pay to fix cars. Money talks.”
For Koschmeder, the Woodland Prairie Chapter imparts a gift that some cannot appreciate.
“The decisions we make now affect everything in the future,” he said.
Archer
Koschmeder was in grade school when he began to hunt. His brothers guided him, helping him aim his shotgun.
Because he prefers a challenge, a bow is now his weapon of choice. It takes patience and more time spent in the wilderness, which is not a bad thing to him.
His trophy room is full of mounted animals from Africa to Alaska. An adult mountain lion stands in one corner, while a Minnesota black bear wanders away. There is a caribou staring out of Quebec. A brown bear looms over Koschmeder. He felled him with an arrow.
“I had a faceoff with him at 10 yards,” Koschmeder said of his Alaskan brush with death. “We were on this flat tundra. He got up from his nap and came straight at us. I was squatted down on the ground as low as I could. At 30 yards I drew my bow, and he just kept coming. I didn’t want to bounce an arrow off his head.
“At 10 yards, my guide clicked the safety off his rifle. The bear heard that and stopped and stared at us. I shot him broadside.”
Most of his hunting is more peaceful.
“That’s what I like about using a bow,” he said. “You’re out there with all the animals, enjoying the outdoors. A lot of kids just don’t have that opportunity. You see tom turkeys strutting around in the spring. The deer rut and a big buck shows up.
“You get everything out of your mind and just enjoy it. Even if I don’t shoot anything, I get away from all the electronics.”
Every year, Koschmeder plants a food plot. He sits and watches deer wander in and eat.
“I try to provide for them, too,” he said.
Sustainable
Koschmeder still enjoys organizing events and interacting with people, but he senses it is time to make way for another generation.
“One of the objectives of Whitetail is to get youth involved,” he said. “Kids have to hunt, they’ve got to get outdoors. Otherwise it’s just their cell phone or video games. Some don’t have anyone to take them outside.”
He praises efforts to create more public hunting ground.
“Not everyone can afford to buy land of their own.”
When Koschmeder says his goal is protecting nature, he backs up his word. Three decades ago, he planted over 12,000 walnut, oak, spruce and white pine trees.
“By the time I bought those woods, it was pastured,” he said. “The cattle kind of ruined it. But I knew deer liked that area from my days of hunting with a shotgun. I love planting trees. I don’t know what it is. I like watching them grow.”
Nothing requires more patience than watching trees grow, and they are now thick and tall and filled with wildlife. He has also brought in foresters to thin the trees to protect their health.
For 34 years, Koschmeder was a self-employed carpenter. He built his house himself, along with the cupboards and the furniture. At the same time he was also a farmer and a hunter, feeding himself and others.
Eventually he went organic. It meant no chemicals or artificial fertilizer when growing crops – something new on the farm where he grew up, and ahead of his time in the 1990s.
“More and more people are buying organic now,” he said.
He prides himself on keeping his corn, soybeans and oats clean. While there is less yield, the price makes up for much of the difference. He is an idealist, but he is also practical.
Hunting is similar to growing food naturally, as it offers a sustainable living. “Some people want a deer to complement their food supply, to cut down on their grocery bill,” Koschmeder said.
When Koschmeder steps away from the Woodland Prairie Chapter to sit in his timber of 12,000 trees, the white pine saplings now giants, there will be young children able to hunt – or just watch the wildlife scurry and fly – because of the small efforts of this group.
