A river runs through Mitchell County

“Not everyone can afford to buy land of their own.”

When Koschmeder says his goal is protecting nature, he backs up his word. Three decades ago, he planted over 12,000 walnut, oak, spruce and white pine trees.

“By the time I bought those woods, it was pastured,” he said. “The cattle kind of ruined it. But I knew deer liked that area from my days of hunting with a shotgun. I love planting trees. I don’t know what it is. I like watching them grow.”

Nothing requires more patience than watching trees grow, and they are now thick and tall and filled with wildlife. He has also brought in foresters to thin the trees to protect their health.

For 34 years, Koschmeder was a self-employed carpenter. He built his house himself, along with the cupboards and the furniture. At the same time he was also a farmer and a hunter, feeding himself and others.

Eventually he went organic. It meant no chemicals or artificial fertilizer when growing crops – something new on the farm where he grew up, and ahead of his time in the 1990s.

“More and more people are buying organic now,” he said.