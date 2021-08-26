40th annual Britt Draft Horse Show is set to take people back in time

Participants and spectators can expect to be taken back in time at the 40th annual Britt Draft Horse Show on Sept. 3-5 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.
Sept. 4 is a designated “throwback day” when everyone is asked to wear their best early 1980s attire.
“We are asking all the hitches to dress in their best 1980s attire,” said Melodie Hiscocks, secretary/treasurer and one of eight “We’re hoping for a normal, traditional show this year. We feel very blessed it has gone 40 years. It was thought it would be one or two years when this started in 1982.
She said numerous historical items from the first Britt Draft Horse Show will be on display in the commercial building. There will also be a vintage slideshow with many historical photos for people to enjoy.
The show will feature 18 of the finest draft horse hitches. Belgian, Percheron, Shire, and Clydesdale breeds will gather from Iowa, Utah, Colorado, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Oregon, and Missouri as well as Canada and Germany.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. each morning so spectators can watch the crews ready the horses for competition. Competition will be held in the ladies’ cart, men’s cart, team, unicorn, four-horse, and six-horse hitch classes.
There will be a youth and amateur show plus a senior drive four-hitch competition starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3. There will be draft horse grandstand shows starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 5.
The highlight of Sunday afternoon will be seeing all 18 six-horse hitches competing simultaneously in the arena for the Classic Series Six-Horse hitch class. This event is a qualifying class for the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series. Competition will also held in youth classes and halter classes.
Admission for Friday is $2 for adults and $1 for children age 6-12. Admission for Saturday and Sunday is $10 for adults and $1 for children age 6-12. Admission for children age 5 and under is free each day.
The event is sponsored by the Britt Draft Horse Association and is put on with the help of local individuals, businesses, and organizations who donate hundreds of hours to put together one of the largest draft horse hitch shows in North America.
“We meet a couple of weeks after each year’s show, evaluate how the show went, and start planning for the next show right away,” Hiscocks said.
Campgrounds will be open and available throughout the weekend events and lunch will be provided on the grounds.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.