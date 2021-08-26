40th annual Britt Draft Horse Show is set to take people back in time

Participants and spectators can expect to be taken back in time at the 40th annual Britt Draft Horse Show on Sept. 3-5 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Sept. 4 is a designated “throwback day” when everyone is asked to wear their best early 1980s attire.

“We are asking all the hitches to dress in their best 1980s attire,” said Melodie Hiscocks, secretary/treasurer and one of eight “We’re hoping for a normal, traditional show this year. We feel very blessed it has gone 40 years. It was thought it would be one or two years when this started in 1982.

She said numerous historical items from the first Britt Draft Horse Show will be on display in the commercial building. There will also be a vintage slideshow with many historical photos for people to enjoy.

The show will feature 18 of the finest draft horse hitches. Belgian, Percheron, Shire, and Clydesdale breeds will gather from Iowa, Utah, Colorado, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Oregon, and Missouri as well as Canada and Germany.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. each morning so spectators can watch the crews ready the horses for competition. Competition will be held in the ladies’ cart, men’s cart, team, unicorn, four-horse, and six-horse hitch classes.