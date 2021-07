Mitchell County 4-H will be holding a digital story telling workshop from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, July 21 at the Mitchel County Extension office. The event is open to grades nine through 12.

During this free workshop, students will explore how to make a video to best tell a story, from planning to sharing, from coming up with an idea to writing a proposal.

Videos created could be entered in the Mitchell County Fair as long as an entry is started before July 1. Register at 4HOnline.

