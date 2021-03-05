4-H to host virtual bakeoff

On March 15, 4-H will host a bake-off open to students fourth grade through 12th grade. The event will be held via Zoom from 6:30-8 p.m.

Youth will make one signature St. Patrick’s Day treat and share the experience and recipe with others. A minimum of three participants is required in order to hold the workshop. Students should RSVP to odlogue@iastate.edu or 641-732-5574 by March 10.

According to the Mitchell County 4-H press release, youth will receive feedback on overall presentation, creativity and resiliency. All recipes will be distributed to participants so everyone can test out new recipes after the workshop in their own kitchen.

If a contestant is unsure which recipe to share, visit https://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/shortbread-cookies/bc3291aa-1e6d-4174-9784-700bebb69b91 for a simple shortbread cookie recipe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0