4-H to hold youth events

Are you a student who enjoys photography?

If so, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17, Mitchell County 4-H will hold a photography workshop for fourth through 12th graders.

The press release encourages 4-H students to get started on fair projects.

Students will meet at the Mitchell County Extension office for indoor photo lessons. Depending on the weather, the group may go outside. They will regroup indoors at the Mitchell County Extension Office.

Participants should dress for the weather. If they have a digital camera, smart phone, tablet, etc. students should bring it along, making sure it’s charged. A limited number of Extension devices will be available for use.

Cost is $5 per student. Space is limited. A minimum of three students are needed to hold the workshop. Email odlogue@iastate.edu or call (641) 732-5574 to register.

• On April 24, there will be the Clover Kids Slime Workshop at Create at 725 Main Street in Osage.

Osage students are invited to attend from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saint Ansgar students from 11 a.m. to noon.

Register online at https://yqca.learngrow.io. Login with 4-H online credentials.