4-H to hold Swine Special Project

Mitchell County 4-H is sponsoring a Swine Special Project. This will be modeled after the Aksarben Livestock Challenge.

The goal of 4-H is to have 10 or more pigs donated. Youth will apply to participate in the county-wide, terminal project and receive one pig. Preference will be given to 4-H or FFA members who have not participated in a livestock project or exhibited pigs in Mitchell County before.

Selection will be done by a committee of superintendents, community members, leaders and sponsors. If youth do not have a location to house pigs, a location will be provided to them.

Local businesses are invited to be sponsors. Sponsorship will pay for the purchase of the pig at the conclusion of fair and processing at local lockers. Meat will be donated to local food pantries.

Exhibitors will be Ribbon Auction eligible, with the hope it provides money to start their next 4-H or FFA project. Youth will be responsible for daily care, feed, bedding, veterinary care and other expenses/responsibilities associated with raising livestock.

They will select pigs at random at the annual Mitchell County Weigh-in to take place in April. They will be required to write letters to sponsors throughout the summer, to turn in a record book and participate in a Fair Interview, and to participate in educational workshops throughout the months of March through July.

Application is due Jan. 1. Details may be subject to change. For more information, contact Darla Olson at daolson@iastate.edu or Brandon Meitner.

