4-H to hold summer camps

Summer day camp experiences will be offered this year by 4-H.

All registrations will be taken through 4-HOnlin, and fees will be accepted at the Mitchell County Extension Office. According to a 4-H release, all summer camps need a minimum of five participants to be held. Registration is due two weeks prior to the camp.

• Vet Science Lunch N’ Learn will be June 7 from noon – 1 p.m. via Zoom. It is open to youth who have completed seventh through 12th grade. Participants will learn about animal science careers during this free educational opportunity. Registration due May 24.

• Astrocamp will be held June 16, 9-3 p.m. at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. It is open to youth who have completed 4-6th grade. Registration for this afternoon of space exploration and STEM is due by June 2. Cost to attend is $15. Cash or checks should be made payable to the Mitchell County Extension Office.