4-H to hold summer camps

Summer day camp experiences will be offered this year by 4-H.
All registrations will be taken through 4-HOnlin, and fees will be accepted at the Mitchell County Extension Office. According to a 4-H release, all summer camps need a minimum of five participants to be held. Registration is due two weeks prior to the camp.
• Vet Science Lunch N’ Learn will be June 7 from noon – 1 p.m. via Zoom. It is open to youth who have completed seventh through 12th grade. Participants will learn about animal science careers during this free educational opportunity. Registration due May 24.
• Astrocamp will be held June 16, 9-3 p.m. at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. It is open to youth who have completed 4-6th grade. Registration for this afternoon of space exploration and STEM is due by June 2. Cost to attend is $15. Cash or checks should be made payable to the Mitchell County Extension Office.
• A 4-H Outdoor Adventure Camp will take place June 18, 2-10:15 p.m. at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage. This opportunity is available to kids who have completed fourth through seventh grade. Youth will learn all about water quality and living creatures in water, enjoy cooking outdoors, and go on a night hike. Registration is due by June 4. Cost to attend is $25. Cash or checks should be made payable to the Mitchell County Extension Office.
• On June 25, children will Dig Those Dinos from 9 a.m.-noon at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. It is open to kids who have completed kindergarten through third grade. Students will learn about the creatures big and small who roamed Earth before us. Registration is due by June 11. Cost to attend is $10. Cash or checks should be made payable to the Mitchell County Extension Office.