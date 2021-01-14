4-H to hold mindfulness workshop

Iowa 4-H will be holding a Zoom interactive workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

According to a 4-H release, the workshop is designed to help youth in grades seventh through 12th to better cope with the stress and pressure of being an adolescent.

The program will teach them mindfulness based on a book by Dzung X. Vo, The Mindful Teen: Powerful Skills to Help You Handle Stress One Moment at a Time. It will be available at Osage Community School Library, Osage Public Library, Riceville Public Library, Nessen Library, and Stacyville Public Library.

According to the press release, adult facilitator Olivia Logue, and Cedar River Complex staff members Carrie Barker and Nicole Dodd, will assist in coordinating the program, as well as advocating for youth in the community.

For information about other afterschool programs, camps, retreats and trips, please contact Logue at 641-732-5574 or odlogue@iastate.edu.

Registration is due February 15. Please present a $15 payment to the Mitchell County ISU Extension Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0