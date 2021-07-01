4-H summer day camps continue

Summer day camp experiences have been offered this year by 4-H, and there is one left on the schedule.

Fun with Bots will run from 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday (July 8). It is open to youth who are in kindergarten through third grade (must have completed kindergarten in May of 2021). Students will learn through play while coding, building their own robots, and navigating a robot through an obstacle course.

Insect Zoo starts at 10:30 a.m. on July 20. It is open to youth who are in kindergarten through third grade (must have completed kindergarten in May of 2021). RSVP to the Mitchell County Extension Office.

Registration is to be completed online and fees should be turned in to the Mitchell County Extension Office as soon as possible. All summer camps need a minimum of five participants to be held.

Space is limited and on a first registered/paid basis. Call 641-732-5574 for more information.

If financial hardship is preventing your child from participating, fund are available. Contact Olivia for more information.

