4-H students December to-do list

There are several tasks for 4-H students to complete this month.

Students need to enroll in 4-H Online 2.0 at https://v2.4honline.com. There are help sheets available online at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/4honline-information-families-and-leaders.

Proceeds from the Mitchell County Ag Breakfast and a generous donation from the Mitchell County 4-H and Youth Committee have reduced enrollment program fees to $10 per member, according to the newsletter.

Checks can be made payable to Mitchell County Extension, which is only able to accept cash or checks at the Extension Office, as online payment is not available at this time. Checks can be mailed to Mitchell County Extension, 315 Main Street, Osage, Iowa 50461.

Students also need to write thank you notes. Those who received a junior achievement or intermediate/ senior project award must write a thank you to the 4-H Foundation donors highlighted on the back of your awards letter. For help with the addresses, call the Extension Office at 641-732-5574.

