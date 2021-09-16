4-H reenrollment begins

4-HOnline opened for members to re-enroll on Sept. 1. Instructions were included as an insert in this month’s newsletter.

Brand new 4-H members will need to fill out a pre-enrollment form and return it to the Mitchell County Extension Office before being able to complete online enrollment process. Forms are available on the website, will be given to fourth grade classes, and are available at the office.

Members should have all enrollment fees paid by Nov. 15

Enroll at https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in.

While reenrollment has begun, students should take care of the following before jumping into next year, according to 4-H.

Take care of all fair-related thank you notes. Thank sponsors for awards received. For a misplaced address card, let the Extension office know and it will send you the address you need. Details will be included in your premium envelopes.

Deposit or cash ribbon auction and premium checks as soon as they are received.