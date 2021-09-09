 Skip to main content
4-H record books due Sept. 20
Mitchell County 4-H record books are due Sept. 20 to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office or to a student’s club leader.

Members in fourth through sixth grade will turn their books in to be evaluated by their leader. Members in seventh to 12th grades will turn their books into the Extension Office to be evaluated by a team of volunteers. Record books must be in by the 20th to be eligible for Record Book Awards handed out at Awards Night this fall.

Students can find many of the needed forms on the website at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/mitchell/4h or by scanning the QR code to visit the webpage.

Call the Extension Office at 641-732-5574 with any questions or to pick up any needed forms.

