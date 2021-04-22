4-H poultry and rabbit project workshop

The Worth County Extension Service will be holding a 4-H Poultry and Rabbit Workshop on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. All North Iowa and Southern Minnesota 4-H Poultry and Rabbit Project members are welcome to attend.

The workshop will take place at the Tim and Tammy Charlson farm, 3422 Zinnia Avenue, Plymouth, Iowa 50464. The meeting will kick off with 4-H member Tianna Charlson presenting poultry information on breeds, exhibiting and caring for birds.

There will be information distributed about feeding and growing broiler market chickens and how to provide proper housing and care for 4-H project members birds. There will be an opportunity to confirm an order at a discounted price to purchase baby chicks for this years’ Worth County Fair 4-H Poultry Show scheduled for Friday, June 18.

The workshop will also include a Rabbit presentation at 10:30 a.m. by Tori Eckard, 4-H Club member, who will discuss the 4-H rabbit project and the 2021 Rabbit Show scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m.

4-Her’s attending the full two hour workshop will be able to become YQCA certified.

Phone Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist at the Worth County Extension Office in Northwood at 641-324-1531 for more information about the workshop.

