4-H open for recognition opportunities

State 4-H Recognition is the process in which senior 4-H members in grades nine through 12 can apply to be selected for special statewide opportunities such as awards and trips.

Applications open in 4-H Online on Jan. 1. Interviews may be done in-person or by teleconference.

• The application deadline every year is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1.

• In-person interviews are available 9 a.m.-noon and noon-3 p.m. on March 26.

• Video interviews will be available from 8 a.m.-noon on March 19, or 4-7 p.m. on March 22.

• Awards are announced every year in mid-April.

A few other State 4-H Recognition for applications and other opportunities include 2022 Recognition preparation statewide workshops, which must register in 4-H Online under “events.”

• How to write a state recognition application, 4 p.m. on Jan. 5.

• How to write a one-page resume, 4 p.m. on Jan. 13.

• How to prepare for an interview, 4 p.m. on March 1.

