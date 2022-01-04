4-H offering scholarships to seniors

There are several Mitchell County 4-H Foundation – 4-H Scholarships available to graduating high school seniors. Deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 1. Information, forms and applications are available online at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/mitchell/4h.

In addition, Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarship applications are available for 4-H senior and recent alumni members. Deadline to apply is March 1. Instructions and applications are available online at https://www.iowa4hfoundation.org/en/funding_for_4hers/scholarships/.

State 4-H Recognition Day – State 4-H Recognition is the process in which senior 4-H members in grades nine through 12 can apply to be selected for special statewide opportunities such as awards and trips. Deadline to apply is Tuesday, Feb. 1. Instructions are available online at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/recognition-opportunities.

Some of the opportunities include:

National Conference, a week-long trip to our nation’s capital each spring.

National Congress, a cultural experience held in Atlanta after Thanksgiving.

SESS Ambassador, an ambassador who promotes 4-H Shooting Sports.

State Council, an ambassador for Iowa 4-H program who helps plan state youth conference.

Iowa 4-H Reporters work with and develop news media during the Iowa State Fair.

State Project Area Award, which is awarded to 4-H members through a specific project area.

