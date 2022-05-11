 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H offering photography workshop and day camp

Mitchell County 4-H is offering two upcoming programs.

A photography workshop will be held 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, at the Mitchell County ISU Extension Office in Osage. Participants should bring a camera or a cellphone. Topics will include the basics of photography such as composition, camera settings and more.

There will be a Mitchell County 4-H Day Camps from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3. The camp will be at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage on Thursday and at Lake Hendricks in Riceville on Friday. The camp is open to current 4-H members only who have completed fourth through sixth grade. Cost is $25.

According to the press release, at the day camps, youth will learn about water quality, aquatic life, enjoy outdoor cooking and kayaking. Participants must find transportation to both locations.

Registration is due by Friday, May 20. Cash or checks should be made payable to Mitchell County Extension Office. Registration can be done online at https://v2.4honline.com/. Space is limited and on a first registered and paid basis.

For more information, call 641-732-5574.

