4-H offering new opportunities for students

Mitchell County 4-H has several opportunities for students.

All youth in seventh through 12th grade are encouraged to join the Teen Council. Youth who would like to get together with other teenagers and plan fun activities for younger 4-H members are encouraged to get involved, to lead and plan a new and vibrant 4-H year.

4-H teen council members 2021-22

These 2021-2022 Teen Council members presided over the Mitchell County Award Night held on Nov. 7.

The next Teen Council meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Extension Office, where the new member night will be planned. Call the Extension Office at 641-732-5574.

In addition to the Teen Council, registration for the Iowa 4-H Camera Corps is now open. This program is for all 4-H youth, designed to support photographers that plan on participating in the photography project area at county fairs.

According to the newsletter, many of the Camera Corps participants go on to represent their counties at the state fair.

Youth can sign up to participate by filling out the form on the Camera Corps webpage, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/projects/iowa-4-h-camera-corps.

Each month a photography theme is provided with a different focus. Technical tips and suggestions are provided to help practice and create the most successful photographs for that theme.

Mitchell County 4-H'ers escape just in time

Mitchell County 4-H'ers escape just in time

Twenty-five Mitchell County 4-H’ers were “locked in” on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and had a fun, team building, brain busting experience at The Great Escape Room in Rochester, Minn.

