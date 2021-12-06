4-H offering international exchange program

Iowa 4-H is partnering with States’ 4-H Exchange to offer international exchange opportunities for Mitchell County 4-H members between the ages of 12 years old and 18 years old.
Outbound delegates live with volunteer host families in other countries and engage in experiential learning about a new way of life. Applications are being accepted from current Mitchell County 4-H youth who would like to travel abroad and for those interested in being a host family for Japanese youth for the summer of 2022.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 15. Check out the website for more information about application details, destinations, required forms, and more at https://www.states4hexchange.org/summer-outbound/.