4-H offering international exchange program

Iowa 4-H is partnering with States’ 4-H Exchange to offer international exchange opportunities for Mitchell County 4-H members between the ages of 12 years old and 18 years old.

Outbound delegates live with volunteer host families in other countries and engage in experiential learning about a new way of life. Applications are being accepted from current Mitchell County 4-H youth who would like to travel abroad and for those interested in being a host family for Japanese youth for the summer of 2022.