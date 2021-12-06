 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4-H offering international exchange program

  • 0

Iowa 4-H is partnering with States’ 4-H Exchange to offer international exchange opportunities for Mitchell County 4-H members between the ages of 12 years old and 18 years old.

States for Exchange FINAL

Outbound delegates live with volunteer host families in other countries and engage in experiential learning about a new way of life. Applications are being accepted from current Mitchell County 4-H youth who would like to travel abroad and for those interested in being a host family for Japanese youth for the summer of 2022.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15. Check out the website for more information about application details, destinations, required forms, and more at https://www.states4hexchange.org/summer-outbound/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mitchell County 4-H'ers escape just in time

Mitchell County 4-H'ers escape just in time

Twenty-five Mitchell County 4-H’ers were “locked in” on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and had a fun, team building, brain busting experience at The Great Escape Room in Rochester, Minn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News