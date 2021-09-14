 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-H members to celebrate National 4-H Week
0 comments

4-H members to celebrate National 4-H Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
4-H logo

This year, National 4-H Week will run from Oct. 3-9.

Clubs are encouraged to set up club displays in shop windows and at school. Students should send photographs to odlogue@iastate.edu. All week, club members should hang their club member signs on their lockers or desks.

4-H Spotlights can be liked and shared on Facebook. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, students are encouraged to wear their 4-H T-shirts to school.

More details to come about the full celebration.

According to the press release, members should send a thank you to someone who has helped them during their 4-H journey.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News