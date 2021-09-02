4-H members compete at Iowa State Fair

Livestock Showcase
Mitchell County 4-H members participated in livestock showcase events during the Iowa State Fair.
"Youth gain so many positive skills by exhibiting livestock," explained Mike Anderson, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H youth program specialist and 4-H agriculture superintendent. "Youth learn responsibility, sportsmanship and confidence. Agriculture industry knowledge related to animal care, feeding, recordkeeping, safety and health is also gained through project area work throughout the year."
Mitchell County Iowa State Fair Exhibitors:
Jevin Dammen, St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Believers
Blue Ribbon, Breeding Sheep, Speckled Face Commercial Ewes
Blue Ribbon, Breeding Sheep, Black Face Commercial Ewes
Blue Ribbon and Purple Ribbon, Market Sheep, Black Face Market Lambs
Blue Ribbon, Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship
Alexis Kolbet, Rudd, Osage High Towers
Blue Ribbon, First Place, Best of Variety Award, Rabbits, Senior Buck Fancy
Purple Ribbon, First Place, Best of Variety Award, Rabbits, Senior Doe Fancy
Blue Ribbon, First Place, Best of Variety Award, Rabbits, Junior Buck Fancy
Purple Ribbon and Blue Ribbon, Breeding Sheep, Black Face Commercial Ewes
Blue Ribbon, Breeding Sheep, Pedigree Wether Dam
Purple Ribbon and two Blue Ribbons, Market Sheep, Black Face Market Lambs
Purple Ribbon, Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship
Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Believers
Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Berkshire
Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Chester White
Purple Ribbon, Second Place, Breeding Swine, Commercial Gilts
Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Chester White
Zade Schell, Stacyville, Stacyville Shooting Stars
Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Duroc
Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Yorkshire
Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Commercial Gilts
Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Berkshire
Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Duroc
Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Yorkshire
Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Gilts
"During the 4-H program year, members set goals for themselves, and work in partnership with caring adult volunteers and mentors to develop their skills in each of their project areas,” said Olivia Logue, County Youth Coordinator at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office. “We're pleased that these Mitchell 4-H members have chosen to showcase their successes in project area learning at the Iowa State Fair.”
Communications
Also at the Iowa State Fair, Mitchell County 4-H members earned recognition this week as communicators.
4-H members compete in three categories of oral communication: educational presentations, working exhibits, extemporaneous speaking, and one category of visual communication. In educational presentations, the 4-H members teach their audience about a topic they selected and researched. In working exhibits, the exhibitors invite passers-by to try a skill they demonstrate. In extemporaneous speaking, the 4-H members prepare a speech in 30 minutes and deliver it to an audience. In poster communication, they convey a message visually.
"Almost any time fairgoers come into the 4-H Exhibits Building they can learn from a 4-H member participating in a communications activity," said Mitchell Hoyer, program specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development and 4-H Exhibits Building superintendent. "Effective communication means appealing to the interests of your audience."
Mitchell County State Fair Educational Presentations Exhibitors:
Kayelea Parks, St. Ansgar, Osage High Towers, “Coding,” Seal of Merit.
"Many work situations require the ability to demonstrate a skill while instructing others who are learning the skill," Hoyer said. "4-H members frequently practice this skill as they present information at club meetings and county fairs."
Mitchell County State Fair Working Exhibit Exhibitors:
Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork, St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Believers, “Positivity Rocks,” Seal of Excellence.
"Billboards, television, newspapers, the Internet; the need to visually communicate effectively faces us each day. The poster class helps members improve layout and design skills as they interpret a promotional message about 4-H," Hoyer said.
Mitchell County State Fair Posters Exhibitor:
Raiden Kuntz, Osage, Osage Warhawks, 4-H Poster, Seal of Excellence
For more information on getting involved with the communications project area or joining 4-H, contact Olivia Logue at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office at odlogue@iastate.edu or 641-732-5574 or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.
