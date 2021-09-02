4-H members compete at Iowa State Fair

Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Gilts

"During the 4-H program year, members set goals for themselves, and work in partnership with caring adult volunteers and mentors to develop their skills in each of their project areas,” said Olivia Logue, County Youth Coordinator at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office. “We're pleased that these Mitchell 4-H members have chosen to showcase their successes in project area learning at the Iowa State Fair.”

Communications

Also at the Iowa State Fair, Mitchell County 4-H members earned recognition this week as communicators.

4-H members compete in three categories of oral communication: educational presentations, working exhibits, extemporaneous speaking, and one category of visual communication. In educational presentations, the 4-H members teach their audience about a topic they selected and researched. In working exhibits, the exhibitors invite passers-by to try a skill they demonstrate. In extemporaneous speaking, the 4-H members prepare a speech in 30 minutes and deliver it to an audience. In poster communication, they convey a message visually.