4-H members compete at Iowa State Fair
Livestock Showcase

Zade Schell

Zade Schell at the 2021 Mitchell County Fair.

Mitchell County 4-H members participated in livestock showcase events during the Iowa State Fair.

"Youth gain so many positive skills by exhibiting livestock," explained Mike Anderson, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H youth program specialist and 4-H agriculture superintendent. "Youth learn responsibility, sportsmanship and confidence. Agriculture industry knowledge related to animal care, feeding, recordkeeping, safety and health is also gained through project area work throughout the year."

Mitchell County Iowa State Fair Exhibitors:

Jevin Dammen, St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Believers

Blue Ribbon, Breeding Sheep, Speckled Face Commercial Ewes

Blue Ribbon, Breeding Sheep, Black Face Commercial Ewes

Blue Ribbon and Purple Ribbon, Market Sheep, Black Face Market Lambs

Blue Ribbon, Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship

Alexis Kolbet, Rudd, Osage High Towers

Blue Ribbon, First Place, Best of Variety Award, Rabbits, Senior Buck Fancy

Purple Ribbon, First Place, Best of Variety Award, Rabbits, Senior Doe Fancy

Blue Ribbon, First Place, Best of Variety Award, Rabbits, Junior Buck Fancy

Purple Ribbon and Blue Ribbon, Breeding Sheep, Black Face Commercial Ewes

Blue Ribbon, Breeding Sheep, Pedigree Wether Dam

Purple Ribbon and two Blue Ribbons, Market Sheep, Black Face Market Lambs

Purple Ribbon, Sheep Showmanship, Intermediate Showmanship

Rae-Lynn Meitner, St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Believers

Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Berkshire

Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Chester White

Purple Ribbon, Second Place, Breeding Swine, Commercial Gilts

Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Chester White

Zade Schell, Stacyville, Stacyville Shooting Stars

Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Duroc

Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Yorkshire

Blue Ribbon, Breeding Swine, Commercial Gilts

Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Berkshire

Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Duroc

Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Yorkshire

Blue Ribbon, Market Swine, Crossbred Market Gilts

"During the 4-H program year, members set goals for themselves, and work in partnership with caring adult volunteers and mentors to develop their skills in each of their project areas,” said Olivia Logue, County Youth Coordinator at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office. “We're pleased that these Mitchell 4-H members have chosen to showcase their successes in project area learning at the Iowa State Fair.”

Communications

Also at the Iowa State Fair, Mitchell County 4-H members earned recognition this week as communicators.

4-H members compete in three categories of oral communication: educational presentations, working exhibits, extemporaneous speaking, and one category of visual communication. In educational presentations, the 4-H members teach their audience about a topic they selected and researched. In working exhibits, the exhibitors invite passers-by to try a skill they demonstrate. In extemporaneous speaking, the 4-H members prepare a speech in 30 minutes and deliver it to an audience. In poster communication, they convey a message visually.

"Almost any time fairgoers come into the 4-H Exhibits Building they can learn from a 4-H member participating in a communications activity," said Mitchell Hoyer, program specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development and 4-H Exhibits Building superintendent. "Effective communication means appealing to the interests of your audience."

Mitchell County State Fair Educational Presentations Exhibitors:

Kayelea Parks, St. Ansgar, Osage High Towers, “Coding,” Seal of Merit.

"Many work situations require the ability to demonstrate a skill while instructing others who are learning the skill," Hoyer said. "4-H members frequently practice this skill as they present information at club meetings and county fairs."

Mitchell County State Fair Working Exhibit Exhibitors:

Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork, St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Believers, “Positivity Rocks,” Seal of Excellence.

"Billboards, television, newspapers, the Internet; the need to visually communicate effectively faces us each day. The poster class helps members improve layout and design skills as they interpret a promotional message about 4-H," Hoyer said.

Mitchell County State Fair Posters Exhibitor:

Raiden Kuntz, Osage, Osage Warhawks, 4-H Poster, Seal of Excellence

For more information on getting involved with the communications project area or joining 4-H, contact Olivia Logue at the ISU Extension and Outreach Mitchell County office at odlogue@iastate.edu or 641-732-5574 or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

