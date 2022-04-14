4-H inviting students to animal shows

Mitchell County 4-H is inviting students to register for the Bottle Bucket Calf Show, the Pee Wee Lamb Show and the Meat Goat Workshop.

According to the press release, the Bottle Bucket Calf Show will be held on Aug. 7. Calves should be born between March 15 and June 30. Students should make sure for their safety that the size of the animal is appropriate for them to handle. Registration materials are available at the Mitchell County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Osage.

The Pee Wee Lamb Show will be held on Aug. 5. Lambs should be born between Feb. 1 and May 15. Bottle lambs work well for the show. For more information, contact Ashlie Kolbet at 319-290-0430. Registration materials are available at the Extension office.

The Bottle Bucket Calf Show and the Pee Wee Lamb Show are both open to students who have completed kindergarten. The entry fee is $5.

The Meat Goat Workshop will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. The workshop will teach students more about meat goats.

Mason and Ashlie Kolbet will lead the group, who will learn about project selection, proper care of meat goats and getting animals ready for the fair.

Students can register online at 4HOnline.

