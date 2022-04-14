 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4-H inviting students to animal shows

  • Updated
  • 0

Mitchell County 4-H is inviting students to register for the Bottle Bucket Calf Show, the Pee Wee Lamb Show and the Meat Goat Workshop.

Bottle Bucket Calf Show

The 2021 Mitchell County Fair Bottle Bucket Calf Show.

According to the press release, the Bottle Bucket Calf Show will be held on Aug. 7. Calves should be born between March 15 and June 30. Students should make sure for their safety that the size of the animal is appropriate for them to handle. Registration materials are available at the Mitchell County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Osage.

The Pee Wee Lamb Show will be held on Aug. 5. Lambs should be born between Feb. 1 and May 15. Bottle lambs work well for the show. For more information, contact Ashlie Kolbet at 319-290-0430. Registration materials are available at the Extension office.

The Bottle Bucket Calf Show and the Pee Wee Lamb Show are both open to students who have completed kindergarten. The entry fee is $5.

The Meat Goat Workshop will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. The workshop will teach students more about meat goats.

People are also reading…

Mason and Ashlie Kolbet will lead the group, who will learn about project selection, proper care of meat goats and getting animals ready for the fair.

Students can register online at 4HOnline.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lori Randall named finalist for PAEMST award

Lori Randall named finalist for PAEMST award

Lincoln Elementary School second grade teacher Lori Randall was recently named a finalist for the prestigious PAEMST award. Osage is the only district in Iowa to have two finalists within the past two years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News