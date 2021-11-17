4-H honors local members on awards night

The Mitchell County 4-H Award Night was held at the Cedar River Complex Events Center in Osage on Nov. 7 with over 170 4-H members and families in attendance. Presiding over the event were the 2021-2022 Teen Council members.

Jerry Philipp, Osage, was initiated as the Mitchell County Honorary 4-H member. Philipp was a 4-H member in Floyd County growing up and has been dedicated to the Mitchell County 4-H program for several years. When he retired from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, he became a 4-H leader for his grandchildren.

Philipp started two 4-H clubs: the Mitchell County Outdoor and Shooting Sports 4-H Club, a special interest group, and the Mitchell County Mighty Members, a 4-H club dedicated to the development of youth who are homeschooled. Jerry was particularly fond of the communications project area and an avid promoter for educational presentations.

Banner 4-H Club Certificates were presented to three clubs – Jenkins Sunshine, Osage High Towers and St. Ansgar Believers. Participation in 4-H activities, completion of the year's work, and service to the community are a few of the items contributing to a club's score to qualify as a Banner 4-H Club.

Community Service Awards sponsored by the Mitchell County 4-H and Youth Committee were presented to the following clubs – Jenkins Sunshine, Osage High Towers, Osage Warhawks, Rocky Ramblers, St. Ansgar Believers and West Cedar Sunbeams.

A total of 20 junior achievement awards and 58 intermediate and senior project awards were presented by Kari Schwarting, chair of the Mitchell County 4-H Foundation. Members of the Mitchell County 4-H Record Book Task Force evaluated award applications and materials. Audrey Christensen, Lisa Emerson, Allison Kruse, Carol Mack, Kirk Phelps and Linda Phelps served on the 4-H Record Book Task Force.

Overall Senior 4-H Achievement Awards were received by the following 4-H’ers: 4-H Experience went to Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork of St. Ansgar; Bradley Hackenmiller of Stacyville; and Victoria Schwarting of Osage. Ak-Sar-Ben went to Adrianna Kruse of Osage. Agriculture went to Ian Schwarting and Victoria Schwarting of Osage. Citizenship went to Lauren Bork of St. Ansgar and Bradley Hackenmiller of Stacyville. Leadership went to Lauren Bork, Natalie Bork and Brenna Kruse of St. Ansgar; and Adrianna Kruse, Ian Schwarting and Victoria Schwarting of Osage.

Brenna Kruse of St. Ansgar and Bradley Hackenmiller of Stacyville have been awarded the American Youth Foundation’s National Leadership Award in recognition of personal integrity, balanced living and potential for leadership.

The National Leadership Award is presented each year by the American Youth Foundation (AYF) in cooperation with principals, counselors, church groups and 4-H County Agents across the country. The award was first offered in 1941 by William H. Danforth, founder of the Ralston Purina Company in St. Louis, who challenged young people to achieve their highest potential and to influence others through lives of service. The award takes its name from the book, I Dare You!, written by Danforth, in which he commends the balanced life of mental, physical, social and spiritual development as the backbone of leadership.

Mitchell County 4-H leaders and 4-H and Youth Committee members were honored for their years of service to the 4-H program. The 4-H Award of the Clover is given to volunteers for each five years of service. Donors for the award include the Iowa 4-H Foundation and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Kirk Phelps, Mitchell County Extension Council chair, presented the awards.

Recipients of the Award of the 4-H Clover this year included: five years, Laura Huisman and Brian Kruse; and 10 Years, Todd Miller, Jamie Schallock and Kari Schwarting.

Sponsors for the Mitchell County 4-H Award event included: Mitchell County Farm Bureau, Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Association, Mitchell County Agricultural Society, Mitchell County 4-H Foundation, and Mitchell County 4-H and Youth Committee. Donations were also given by Farm Credit Services of America and Kwik Trip, Inc.

