4-H clubs receive herdsmanship awards

Herdsmanship awards were earned by several 4-H and FFA clubs at the 2021 Mitchell County Fair. Award winners were determined by total points earned over the four days of the fair. The superintendents of each department served as judges for the herdsmanship awards.

The winners of the beef herdsmanship contest: Jenkins Sunshine placed third; Rocky Ramblers, St. Ansgar Believers, Stacyville Shooting Stars, and West Lincoln Blues tied for second; Osage Warhawks and Washington Warriors tied for first.

Winners of the dairy herdsmanship contest: St. Ansgar Believers and Stacyville Shooting Stars tied for first.

The winners of the sheep herdsmanship contest: St. Ansgar FFA and St. Ansgar Believers tied for third; Rocky Ramblers placed second; Osage High Towers placed first.

The winners of the meat goat herdsmanship contest: Jenkins Sunshine and Washington Warriors tied for third; Osage High Towers placed second; St. Ansgar Believers placed first.

The winners of the swine herdsmanship contest: Osage High Towers placed third; St. Ansgar Believers placed second; Osage Warhawks placed first.