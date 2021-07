On Tuesday, Aug. 3, fair-goers may purchase baked products from the wide selection that will be entered by 4-H'ers at the Mitchell County Fair.

The majority of the baked items exhibited are sold to provide funds for county 4-H activities. The bake sale is held in the 4-H Building on the fairgrounds during all-day judging from noon on Tuesday, Aug. 3 until items are sold out.

One popular item for sale will be the M and M cookies entered in the Challenge Class.

