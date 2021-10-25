4-H award night is Nov. 7

Presentation of the 2021 4-H Awards, Award of the Clover, and initiation of honorary members will be part of the 4-H award night Sunday, Nov. 7.

4-H members and their families are invited to attend the annual event at the Cedar River Complex Event Center on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage.

"Find Your Spark” is the 4-H theme of the program planned and presided over by the 4-H County Council members. A light meal will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony will start at 6:00 p.m. The meal will be prepared by the Mitchell County Cattlemen and is sponsored by the Mitchell County Farm Bureau. The Mitchell County Ag Society is sponsoring the use of the facility.

According to the press release, all 4-H members will be recognized on stage. Achievement awards will be presented to junior, intermediate and senior 4-H members.

Award of the Clover will be presented to leaders for their years of service by Kirk Phelps, Chair of the Mitchell County Extension Council. Kari Schwarting, Mitchell County 4-H Foundation representative, and Brian Kruse, Mitchell County 4-H and Youth Committee representative, will assist with the presentation of awards to members.

Audrey Christensen and Lisa Emerson will present Senior Awards.

All those interested in 4-H, especially potential new members, are encouraged to attend as well. Please RSVP to the Mitchell County Extension Office at 641-732-5574.

