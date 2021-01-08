4-H announces two upcoming events

According to the Mitchell County 4-H’s January newsletter, students can anticipate two upcoming events: the 2021-derful Virtual Pet Show and the 2021 North Central Iowa Youth Beef Conference.

The deadline to receive entries for the pet show is Jan. 15.

According to the newsletter, the contest is open to all current 4-H and Clover Kid members. It is an opportunity to work on photography skills and show off pets.

There can only be one entry per member per category. All participants must be current 4-H or Clover Kids members. Pets used in the photo must belong to the member or family. Pets must be happy and healthy.

The google form accompanying the entry must be completely filled out. Incomplete forms will result in disqualification. The form can be accessed at https://forms.gle/esUe2gheXuXE2kc97.

Winners of each category will be determined by the number of likes or shares received: one Like equals one point, one share equals three points.

According to the newsletter, photos will be posted to the Mitchell Co. 4-H Facebook Page between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22. Points will be tallied at noon on Jan. 25.

Entries with the most points in each category will receive a 4-H goodie bag.