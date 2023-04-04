A down-to-the wire thriller between two teams in the 1988-2006 division that battled for the championship last year highlighted the 35th Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament held March 31-April 2. The 1997 team won a 10-minute tie-breaker, 11-8, to claim the title from the 2002-2004 team that beat them in last year’s title tilt.

For two teams whose players are not as young as they once were, there was no lack of effort on either side. That was evidenced by players on both team speeding to the ball and the basket on nearly every possession. Championship team member Zach Raulie returned from a laceration to his head that halted play, declaring himself okay to continue playing after bandaging the injury and before promptly draining a three-point shot. Other players, one on each team, sustained lower leg and shoulder injuries that could have been worse.

“We’re old, there’s no doubt about that, but we try to stay in shape and that helps,” 1997 Team Caption Justin Haugen said. “(David) Reese and (Ryan) Eastvold are great shooters, so our game plan included trying to take that away.”

However, 2002-2004 won 48-35 in a full game that forced the 10-minute tie-breaker against a 1997 squad that held the advantage heading into the championship. In fact, Team Captain Eastvold and his mates had their own cheering section of young children exhorting them on enthusiastically with every possession from the front rail of the seating area above the Civic Auditorium floor.

In the tie-breaker, 1997 led 9-5 before a Reese three-point shot cut it to 9-8 with 44 seconds remaining. After the trailing team was forced to foul, the 1997 team regained an 11-8 advantage. They held on for the win when 2002-2004’s Reese was unable to turn his ball grab just inside the stage-side sideline into points in the final three seconds, asking for a contact foul that wasn’t called. Simon Hjelm made four clutch free throws down the stretch to help secure the win for 1997.

It was a turn of fortunes for these two teams from last year’s championship. In the 2022 tourney, 2002-2004 knocked off the 1997 team that was headed by Captain Haugen and Raulie, which had won the alumni tourney previously. At the time, Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson said “1997 usually never loses.”

“We’re definitely a competitive group,” Haugen said. “We want to win. It’s fun to get this win. We’ll see how many more years we can do it and we’ll take it while we can.”

Members of the 1997 championship team included Simon Hjelm, Tom Greenwood, Zach Raulie, Mike Johnson, Jason Blaser, Brad Holtan, Trent Anderson, Adam Anderson, and Justin Haugen.

"This was a very hard fought, fun-to-watch, physical game much to the enjoyment of the crowd!" Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson said. "All the championship games were crowd pleasers and each team received 'Champ' t- shirts."

The title game in the 2017-2022 division was not as closely contested with the 2021 team defeating the 2018 team, 51-35.

Team Captain Brandon Leber of the 2021 team said that offseason preparation helped the squad win its first Alumni Tournament championship.

“We’re in better shape,” Leber said. “A lot of us weren’t in top shape last year. I was getting on everybody and telling them to get in the gym. There were a lot of pickup games over the summer at the YMCA, which helps a lot. A lot of it also comes down to team chemistry. We all know each other well.”

Members of the 2021 championship team included Elijah Alsop, Kaylee Miller, Ellie Caylor, Brock Moore, Cody Hall, Blake Skjeie, Devin Alamsya, Austin Kirschbaum, Noah Miller, Brandon Leber, Kaden Hagy, and Michael Olson.

This year’s third championship team champion took a different approach, but won all its games.

Captain Kyle Rosacker and Amanda Rosacker contributed to 2012’s continued success in this year’s tournament. The 2012 team stayed unbeaten through the tourney by defeating 2007 in the 2007-2016 division championship, 62-43.

“We’re just having fun and that’s the key,” Rosacker said. “I don’t think a lot of us have touched a basketball since this time last year. A lot of it is just coming out and having a good time and we also don’t want to go home injured.”

Rosacker said avoiding the injuries, not losing, and having enough players to field a team entirely from their own grade made this year’s tourney an exceptionally good one. The 2012 team was combined with 2013 last year and did win the championship. However, Rosacker said doing it solely with members of the Class of 2012 makes it extra special.

Members of the 2012 championship team included Aaron Harms, Amanda Rosacker, Parker Farland, Jacob Gapp, Tyler Flugum, Luke Kleveland, Kyle Rosacker, and Justin Putney.

More than mere competition, the alumni tournament again brought fun and fellowship for participants, spectators, and organizers.

“We always come back,” said Clay Shirk of Cedar Rapids, who is a member of the 2002-2004 team. “I’ve missed a couple, but I always try to come back. I like to play basketball and it’s, basically, a class reunion every year.”

Meanwhile, he and his wife Krista’s daughters – Zoe, 5, and Avery, 3 - had a jolly time dribbling basketballs across the court between games on Saturday at the Civic Auditorium. Dad followed not-too-far behind them instead of taking all of his shots during pregame warm-ups.

Statistics

Most 3-pointers in a single game: Luke Gerdes – 7, David Reese – 6, Karl Wooldridge – 5, Ryan Smidt – 5, Jon Mathiason – 5, Mitch Lambert – 5, Ryan Friederich – 4, Zach Raulie – 4, Courtney Wooge – 4, Jacob Wilson – 4, Riley Helgeson – 4, David Missal – 4, Ryan Eastvold – 4, Noah Miller – 4, Tyler Flugum – 4, Isaiah Loeschen – 4.

Total rebounds in a game: Aaron Harms – 12, Aaron Casler – 11, Avery Busta – 11, Ryan Eastvold – 10, Sam Jefson – 10, Andy Johnson – 10, Ron Kampman – 10, Jamie Kleveland – 10, Brandon Leber – 10, Jason Mielke – 10, Ryan Saarie – 10, Matt Snyder – 10.

Three or more blocked shots in a game: Jared Schnebly – 5, Scott Meinders – 4, Clay Shirk – 4, Justin Haugen – 3, David Missal – 3, Jeremiah Hughes – 3, Shane Hoff – 3, Aaron Casler – 3, Evan Raulie – 3, Andy Johnson – 3, Jamie Kleveland – 3, Tate Thompson – 3.

Single-game with 15 or more points: Avery Busta 27, 26, 23; David Reese 27, 16; Ryan Friederich 26, 21, 16; David Missal 21, 18; Isaiah Loeschen 24, Luke Gerdes 21, Jon Mathiasen 21, Jacob Kurtzleben 19, Zach Raulie 18, 16, Riley Helgeson 18, Justin Haugen 17, Karl Wooldridge 17, Aaron Harms 17, Noah Miller 17, Ryan Eastvold 17, Scott Meinders 18, Logan Hall 16, Matt Snyder 16, Jacob Gapp 15, Ryan Smidt 15.

Family members playing: Andrew, Kyle, and Amanda Rosacker; Jacob, Josh, and Michael Olson; Tom, Tanner, and Drew Greenwood; Chad and Hannah Anderson; Courtney Wooge and Zach Welton; Erin and Ellie Caylor; Andy and Ryan Eastvold; Justin and Mike Haugen; Aaron and Ryan Friederich; Zach and Evan Raulie; Matt and Nick, Determann; Tyler and Todd Thorson; Mitch and Dylan Solberg; Jacob and Melissa Wilson; Matt and Andrew Snyder; Caleb and Grady Hovenga; Nathan and Ryan Theel; Zachary and Noah Miller; Riley and Reagan Helgeson; Jamie and Luke Kleveland; Andy and Alex Johnson; Tate and Tanner Thompson.

States represented: Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.