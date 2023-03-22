The 35th Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament arrives on March 31 and runs through April 2. Parks and Recreation Department Director Sue Edmondson said there will be several tourney additions to mark the occasion.

The biggest addition is that the three Sunday championship games will be broadcast and live streamed by KIOW Radio (107.3 FM). It will be the first time this has been done for the cultural event Edmondson started way back in 1987. However, it is nothing new for KIOW Radio, which has done something similar for West Hancock High School football many times. Parks and Recreation Program Director Brett Geelan worked with Zarren Egesdal of KIOW to provide the options to spectators both near and far.

“They’re finding sponsors, but it’s not too expensive,” Edmondson said. “That’s not difficult to do because everyone in the community is so good about doing anything for this tournament. We figured it’s the 35th and it’s kind of a biggie. So, we wanted to do something special.”

Edmondson said that a “spot shot” contest, which the department has held the Saturday after the alumni tournament in the past, will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Saturday of the tourney this year.

“It’s for anybody who wants to participate from each division,” Edmondson said. “If we have enough time and there aren’t a lot of participants doing it, any of the officials will be able to do it too.”

There will be more officials to take her up on the offer as the decision was made to hire three officials for each game at this year’s tournament. One of the officials listed to return home to officiate this year is Tony Dahl of the Class of 1984.

“We’ve never had three officials before,” Edmondson said. “Everyone gets pretty tired and it will be good to have a third set of eyes.”

A homemade dessert spread will also be added at the Civic Auditorium throughout the tournament this year. Edmondson said that free-will donations will be received for dessert table offerings.

“I don’t know that I’ll be here for 40, so I’m really celebrating 35,” Edmondson said. “I’ve been here for 40 years. Half of my life, I’ve been working on this. It has been a wonderful, special event for the Parks and Rec. I’m really proud we’ve gotten to 35.”

Edmondson said the lure of the annual tournament has been seeing and spending time with so many familiar faces through the years. She noted that Forest City alumni have always been welcome to play whether or not they played basketball in high school.

“How can you not like a tournament like this when all these people come back that you’ve known,” she continued. “It’s meant to be a fellowship and celebration event. It’s a reunion with some basketball thrown in for everyone who comes back. A key that this is for everybody.”

Edmondson also noted that about a dozen girls are slated to participate this year in the three divisions of six teams each. They have been a big part of the tournament, increasingly in more recent years.

“A lot of those girls played in high school. They’re probably better than some of the guys that are on their teams,” she said in jest.

When the tourney commenced in 1987, there were just six teams. However, it quickly grew to 12 teams in its second year and 18 teams in its third year. The highest number of teams that Edmondson recalled was 36 about 16 years ago when she was still participating. She remembered clearly that there were four girls’ teams and 32 boys’ teams that year.

Rosters have been submitted with those anticipated to be returning for this year’s hoops. Among those listed on the 1988 team is Coach Mike Hilmer (1987), who returned last year for the first time in a while. Like his father and legendary former FCHS boys’ basketball coach Bob Hilmer, he’s collected well over 400 career coaching wins himself. He helped lead the North Linn boys’ basketball team to state championships multiple times in recent seasons and co-coached with his father there.

“Mike came last year and we hope he comes back again this year,” Edmondson said. “It was really good to see him.”

Games for the classes of 1988-2006 will be held at the Civic Auditorium, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and running through a noon championship on Sunday, April 2. Classes 2007-2016 will play all games at Forest City High School with the exception of the 1 p.m. championship at the Civic Auditorium on Sunday. Classes 2017-2022 will play most games at the Waldorf University Hanson Fieldhouse. They will play one 9 a.m. game at the high school on Sunday followed by the championship at Civic Auditorium at 11 a.m. that day. People may visit the Forest City Parks and Recreation Facebook Page to see the full brackets for each division.

“Back in the day, I wanted to have it over Christmas break, but right around the NCAAs has turned out to be the perfect time to have it,” Edmondson said.

In fact, it is an annual sign that spring has arrived in Forest City.