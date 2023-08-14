As hobos continue to proclaim their love for Britt, Iowa, in their cross-country adventures, Britt’s newest hobo ambassadors are 2023 Hobo King Angel and Hobo Queen North Star.

“Thank you so much,” said Hobo Queen North Star immediately after the crowning. “”It is such an honor and a blessing. We’re going to spread the good word about hobos and Britt.”

Clasping a walking stick that was a gift of special significance, Hobo King Angel said “God bless everyone. I love Hobo Days and I’m going to make you proud.”

That walking stick is something that the late Bob Pavelka starting shaping and whittling away bark from when he was terminally ill with liver cancer. After Bob’s death in January 2022, wife Connie Pavelka ensured it was stained, sealed, and donated to be presented to the next Britt Hobo King in Bob’s memory. Both Britt natives, Bob was laid to rest at a cemetery in Britt and Connie has returned to live in Britt.

“He started whittling the bark off it,” Connie said. “He wanted all the bark off it, but got too weak at the end. He loved Hobo Days. I’m sure he’s smiling from heaven.”

King Angel has spent 35 years riding the rails. He works three jobs in Texas.

“I love this lifestyle, I always will,” Angel said. “I have much love and respect for everyone here.”

A sister to another well-known hobo in Britt, former Hobo Queen Gypsy Moon, North Star noted that she was raised by a real hobo father known as “Bird.

“He was almost 70 when I was born poured a lot of (hobo) into me,” she continued. “It included values of hard work, helping others, and caring about people no matter who they are. I’m here because of Daddie. Thank you, Britt, for everything.”

The newly crowned royalty thanked everyone in attendance, wishing them blessings and noting they appreciate the people of the Britt area so much.

2022 Hobo Queen Half Track said it was a great year as Britt Hobo Queen despite undergoing two surgeries. She noted doing the “pumpkin train” in Wisconsin and “being good hobos, being put in charge of the marshmallow fire pit.”

“Everyone there knew about Hobo Days in Britt, Iowa!” she said.

Last year’s Hobo King Iwegian Rick asked everyone to tell a person next to them how much they appreciate and enjoy them.

“It’s been a wonderful year,” he said. “We’re a family. It’s about solidarity, unity, and togetherness. That’s what we do. We’re a family.”

Wisconsin Dell sang the National Anthem. Momma T sported a walking stick as she vied for Britt Hobo Queen,

“Some call me Grandma T, some Model T, and some T,” she said.

“It would be an honor,” Momma T said. “If not, I’ll be here next year too and I’ll try again… If any kids don’t have a momma, they can call me momma.”

The other queen contestant, Sassy, has been to Britt Hobo Days 14 years, but it was her first time back since the pandemic.

“I do love the town of Britt,” she said. “I consider this my second home. I spread the word of hobo life and Britt, Iowa, everywhere I go.”

King candidate Luther the Jet said he would do his best to represent Britt across the country and the world. He also sang. The other king candidate, Sloth, said it was only his third year in Britt, so he didn’t know everybody yet but that was getting better. With a big smile, he emphasized that his hobo name is spelled just like the slow-moving animal.

Appetite for the traditional, free Mulligan stew that Hobo Days offers each year was as healthy as ever. In fact, the stew appeared to be gone sooner this year than the last several years. Filled with potatoes, vegetables, rice, tender stew meat, and other secret ingredients, everyone ate as much as they wanted. Many brought buckets, pails, and thermos to take home the last of the stew once everyone had an opportunity to partake of it.

Included among those helping to prepare and serve stew this year were North Iowa Lions basketball players and parents. The group consists of 30-plus area home-school students.

Lillian Donaghy, daughter of Jake and Becki Donaghy, reigns as 2023 Little Miss Britt after being crowned on opening night of Hobo Days festivities Aug. 10. Striker Goepel, son of Seth and Kamille Goepel, was named Little Mister Britt. The Little Mister contest was new this year. Both Donaghy and Goeple rode in the Aug. 12 parade, but so did many other participants this year’s as KIOW Radio had a float for them to ride in the parade.

Vendors and crafts lined Britt’s main street, the carnival provided children’s rides, and the Hobo Art Gallery/National Hobo Museum displayed authentic hobo art and memorabilia. A classic car, truck, motorcycle, and tractor show was held on Main Street Aug. 13.