The Forest City Community School District will commence homecoming week on Sept. 5 with cross country and volleyball competitions at Belmond-Klemme and North Iowa, respectively.

The homecoming parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7. It will start on Clark Street in front of Immanuel Lutheran Church and conclude in front of the Civic Auditorium. The homecoming king and queen coronation will follow the parade that night. It will be held in the Forest City High School gymnasium.

A pep rally will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, in the FCHS gym. The homecoming football game will feature the Forest City Indians and Eagle Grove Eagles later that evening.

On Sept. 9, there will be more homecoming activities associated with a home volleyball match against the Osage Green Devils. A homecoming dance will be held from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday night.