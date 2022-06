The annual steam threshing festival will be held on June 17-19 at Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City.

Visitors will see very rare steam engines, one-of-a-kind trucks and automobiles, large gas engines, prairie tractors, and horses. The family-friendly event will have fun activities for everyone to see.

The Heritage Park steam threshing festival dates back to 1999. It was held after Labor Day for many years. It has now been a June event for several years.

