2022 Hobo Days activities in Britt are scheduled for Aug. 11-14

The 2022 Hobo Days will be held Aug. 11-14 in Britt. Unofficially, the celebration will start early on Aug. 10 with Britt Merchants sidewalk sales and an evening golf cart parade on Main Street.

The Little Miss Britt Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the Britt City Park Gazebo, followed by the official fire lighting, Four Winds Ceremony, and entertainment at the Hobo Jungle.

On Aug. 12, there will be a 9 a.m. hobo memorial service at Evergreen Cemetery. The unveiling of the 2021 king and queen portraits will be followed by a book signing at the Hobo Museum. It starts at 11:30 with the unveiling, followed by Minneapolis Jewel and Barb (Bookwoman) Hacha in front of the museum until 3:00 p.m.

An alumni banquet will be held at West Hancock Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. The pop and classical music cover band Blacktop will perform in Veteran’s Park at 7 p.m.

The Hobo Days Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 with Jon Swenson serving as the Grand Marshal. Free Mulligan Stew will be served at City Park after the parade. The Hobo King and Queen coronation will start at 1 p.m. in City Park. There will be toilet bowl races and a kids pedal power tractor pull on Main Street later in the afternoon. Rockland Road will perform in Veteran’s Park at 7 p.m.

August 14 events will include a classic car, truck, motorcycle, and tractor show on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Britt Municipal Building as well as a 1:30 p.m. homemade pie and ice cream social.