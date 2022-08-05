2022 Hancock County District Fair crowned champions in Britt July 26-Aug. 1

The week-long Hancock County District was held July 26-Aug. 1 in Britt. The fair theme was “A good old fashioned fair where memories are made.”

In addition to county 4-H and FFA and open livestock shows, exhibits judging, and grandstand events, there were many special events. These included the traditional carnival, picnic, a tiger encounter, bingo games, cribbage tournament, greased pig contest, Share-the-Fun, cupcake wars, Malek Fisherman free performances, a tractor tour to Woden, a 5K run/walk, free watermelon and sweet corn feeds, and a rodeo, celebration and pedal pull for kids.

Grandstand events featured “All Out Destruction” bus, trailer, train, and double decker cars demolitions, Grand National tractor and truck pull, stock car races, and an Arch Allies concert.

Fair champion results

Poultry show

Champion Production Poultry- Casey Buffington of Northwest Chargers, Reserve Champion Production Poultry - Cole Lau of Elcon Indians, Grand Champion Mature Hen - Cole Lau of Elcon Indians, Reserve Champion Mature Hen - Jace Hendrikson of G-H-V FFA, Grand Champion Market Pen - Evie Stromer of Concord Challengers, Reserve Champion Market Pen - Isabel Stromer of Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Special Market Broilers - Evie Stromer of Concord Challengers, Reserve Champion Special Market Broilers - Paige Roberts of Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Miscellaneous Market - Patience Katter of Elcon Indians, Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Market - Sam Katter of Elcon Indians, Overall Grand Champion Market Poultry - Evie Stromer of Concord Challengers, Overall Reserve Champion Market Poultry - Cole Lau of Elcon Indians, Grand Champion Fancy Chicken - Liliana Hill of West Hancock FFA, Reserve Champion Fancy Chicken - Krista Hill of Garfield Sluggers, Grand Champion Fancy Guinea - Ryker Haugland of Britt Broncos, Reserve Champion Fancy Guinea - Cami Haugland of Britt Broncos, Grand Champion Miscellaneous Fancy - Weston Rosenmeyer of Prairie Future Farmers, Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Fancy - Krista Hejlik of Garfield Sluggers, Overall Grand Champion Fancy Poultry - Weston Rosenmeyer of Prairie Future Farmers, Overall Reserve Champion Fancy Poultry - Krista Hejlik of Garfield Sluggers, Junior Poultry Showmanship Champion - Emily Boothroyd of Britt Broncos, Senior Poultry Showmanship Champion - Reid Hendrickson of Garfield Sluggers, Advanced Poultry Showmanship Champion - Jace Hendrickson of G-H-V FFA.

Goat show

Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Grace Onder-Bits and Spurs; Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Joshua Hejlik-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Market Goat: Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers; Reserve Champion Market Goat: Emma Goll-GHV FFA; Grand Champion Breeding Meat Doe: Carolina Klooster-Garfield Sluggers; Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Doe: Jordan Klooster-GHV FFA; Costume Class Champion: Grace Schumacher-Garfield Sluggers; Junior Champion Showman: Lydia Bormann-East Fork 4-H; Junior Reserve Champion Showman: Logan Klooster-Concord Challengers; Senior Champion Showman: Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers; Senior Reserve Champion Showman: Lydia Bormann-East Fork 4-H; Advanced Champion Showman: Jenna Pringnitz-Concord Challengers.

Rabbit show

Grand Champion Meat Rabbit: Hannah Barker-Orthel Jolly Workers; Reserve Champion Meat Rabbit: Hannah Barker-Orthel Jolly Workers; Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit: Harley Charlson-Lake Clovers; Reserve Champion Fancy Rabbit: Evie Stromer-Concord Challengers; Junior Champion Showmanship: Weston Rosenmeyer-Prairie Future Farmers; Senior Champion Showmanship: Hannah Barker-Orthel Jolly Workers; Advanced Champion Showmanship: Olivia Stromer-Garfield Sluggers.

4-H/FFA beef show

Grand Champion Angus Breeding Beef: Jacob Greiman-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Angus Breeding Beef: Alizabeth Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Grand Champion Lim-Flex Breeding Beef: Aaliyah Wicke-Worth County; Grand Champion Limousin Breeding Beef: Jaelyn Anderson-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Limousin Breeding Beef: Jaelyn Anderson-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Miniature Hereford Breeding Beef: Leah Muff-Valient Vikings; Grand Champion Shorthorn Breeding Beef: Madison Branstad-Forest City FFA; Reserve Champion Shorthorn Breeding Beef; Joslynne Plath-Forest City FFA; Grand Champion Simmental Breeding Beef: Kelsey Kirschbaum-Winnebago County; Reserve Champion Simmental Breeding Beef: Gretta Gouge-GHV FFA; Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Beef: Cole Lau-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Beef: Reece Schleusner-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Wyatt Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Reserve Champion Cow/Calf Pair: Gretta Gouge-GHV FFA; Grand Champion Prospect Bull: Jaelyn Anderson-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Prospect Bull: Emma Miller-Garfield Sluggers; Overall Grand Champion Breeding Beef: Jacob Greiman-Elcon Indians (Angus); Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Beef: Kelsey Kirschbaum-Winnebago County (Simmental); Grand Champion County Bred Breeding Heifer: Madison Branstad-Forest City FFA; Market Beef: Grand Champion Feeder Calf: Wyatt Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Reserve Champion Feeder Calf: Wyatt Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Grand Champion Marker Heifer: Wyatt Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Grand Champion Bucket/Bottle Return: Landen Kudej-Bullseye Bunch Shooting Sports; Reserve Champion Bucket/Bottle Return: Trevor Schleusner-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Commercial Beef: Shad Wooge-Forest City FFA; Reserve Champion Commercial Beef: Emma Miller-Garfield Sluggers; Grand Champion Angus: Marissa Muff-Valient Vikings; Reserve Champion Angus: Drew Burress-Ventura Hustlers; Grand Champion Maintainer: Ethan Schreiber-Wright County; Grand Champion Shorthorn Plus: Sophie Deacon-Valient Vikings; Grand Champion Crossbred Market Steer: Kashden Wooge-Forest Everreadies; Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Steer: Marissa Muff-Valient Vikings; Overall Grand Champion Market Beef: Kashden Wooge-Forest Everreadies; Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef: Marissa Muff-Valient Vikings; Grand Champion County Bred Market Beef: Kashden Wooge-Forest Everreadies; Top Rate of Gain: 1) Trista Olsen-Winnebago County, 2) Trista Olsen-Winnebago County, 3) Marissa Muff-Valient Vikings and Emma Miller-Garfield Sluggers, 4) Keagen Buchda-GHV FFA, 5) Danielle Nelson-Orthel Jolly Workers; Champion Junior Showmanship: Wyatt Eekhoff-Britt Broncos; Champion Senior Showmanship: Jacob Greiman-Elcon Indians; Advanced Showmanship: Jacob Greiman-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Pre 4-H Feeder Calf: Lonna Kohlhaas-Clover Kids-Algona; Reserve Champion Pre 4-H Feeder Calf: Harley Pueggel-Clover Kids.

4-H/FFA swine show

Grand Champion Market Pen: Olivia Squier-Northwest Chargers; Reserve Champion Market Pen: Trayce Swanson-Forest City FFA; Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt: Cole Kelly-WH FFA; Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt: Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt: Dalton Konz-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt: Gage Konz-Elcon Indians; Overall Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Cole Kelly-WH FFA; Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Dalton Konz-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Purebred Market: Nathan Bixel-Britt Broncos; Reserve Champion Purebred Market: Caiden Squier-Northwest Chargers; Grand Champion Market Gilt: Gage Konz-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Market Gilt: Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Grand Champion Market Barrow: Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Reserve Champion Market Barrow: Jacob Greiman-Elcon Indians; Overall Grand Champion Market Swine: Gage Konz-Elcon Indians; Overall Reserve Champion Market Swine: Tye Konz-Elcon Indians; Junior Showmanship: Nathan Bixel-Britt Broncos; Senior Showmanship: Jacob Greiman-Elcon Indians; Advanced Showmanship: Gage Konz-Elcon Indians.

4-H/FFA horse, pony show

Grand Champion Halter Pony: McKenzie Lyman-Orthel Jolly Workers; Reserve Champion Halter Pony: Hayden Hadacek-Britt Broncos; Grand Champion Halter Horse: Isabel Stromer-GHV FFA; Reserve Champion Halter Horse: Taylor Parsons-Fenton Forwards; High Point Junior Games: McKenzie Lyman-Orthel Jolly Workers; High Point Senior Games: Isabel Stromer-GHV FFA; High Point Junior Performance: Danielle Nelson-Orthel Jolly Wokers; High Point Senior Performance: Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers; All Around Junior: McKenzie Lyman-Orthel Jolly Workers; All Around Senior: Isabel Stromer-GHV FFA and Madie Lillebo-GHV FFA; Smile Award: Adamari Barranca-WH FFA; Sportsmanship Award: Jayden Johanson-WH FFA; Stall Decorating Contest: Emma Kudej-Orthel Jolly Workers, Hayden Hadacek-Britt Broncos, and Emma Schumacher-Garfield Sluggers.

4-H/FFA gardening show

Best of Show: Annual Grand Champion - Casey Ross; Reserve Champion - Bridget Odom; Perennial Grand Champion - Kelsi Odom; Reserve Champion - Jenna Pringnitz; Garden Produce Grand Champion - Wyatt Finch; Reserve Champion - Casey Ross; Potted Plant Grand Champion - Paige Roberts.

Overall Static Exhibits

4-H Posters/State Fair Selections: Cami Haugland-4-H Find Your Spark; Agriculture-Natural Resources-Animals State Fair Selections: Allison Wirtjes-Types of Dairy Cows in America, Brinley Hiscocks-Scientific Method for Analyzing Data, State Fair Alternates: Alizabeth Eekhoff-Terrarium; Child Development State Fair Selections: Wyatt Eekhoff-Going Up; Clothing-Fashion-Sewing-Needle Arts State Fair Selections: Allison Wirtjes-Constructed Pajama Bottoms, Emma Kudej-Constructed and Quilted Quilt, Quinten Pergande-Constructed Beach Bag, State Fair Alternates: Olivia DeWaard-Purchased Black Romper, Isabel Stromer-Quilted Pillow, Paisley Van Epps-Quilt; Food and Nutrition State Fair Selections: Katelyn Beenken-Pop Tarts, Katelyn Beenken-Croissants, Luke Lamb-Macaroons, McKenzie Lyman-Almond Coffee Cake, State Fair Alternates: Wyatt Eekhoff-Dinner Rolls, Emma Goll-Kollaches, Olivia DeWaard-Peach Pie Cinnamon Rolls, Lexi Malek-$10 Meal Challenge; Home Improvement State Fair Selections: Katelyn Beenken-Wooden Card Table, Luke Lamb-Bathroom Signs, Emma Schumacher-Sewing Machine Table, Quinten Pergande-Barn Door, State Fair Alternates: Jonah Pringnitz-Wooden Spool Clock, Easton Johnson-Repurposing a Hutch; Photography State Fair Selections: Hayden Hadacek-Rainbow Horses, Jonah Pringnitz-Puppy, Katrina Ross-Baby, Megan Kumsher-Flag Sunset, Gracie Walker-Night City Lights, State Fair Alternates: Hayden Long-Dragonfly, McKenzie Lyman-Windmills Winter, Wyatt Eekhoff-Spider, Hayden Lang-Palm Trees; Personal Development State Fair Selections: Jenna Pringnitz-Birthday Boxes, Cami Haugland-Ornaments for GiGi, State Fair Alternates: Kollin Hanson-Lego, Eli Marchand-RABRAI Signs, Emma Miller-Community Service; Science-Engineering-Technology State Fair Selections: Cole Lau-Red Planet Odyssey STEM Display, Jordan Klooster-Recycled Corn Crib Table, Logan Klooster-Reclaimed Plow, Reid Hendrikson-Welded Spider, State Fair Alternates: Jacob Beenken-Bent Steel Christmas Tree, Ryker Haugland-Bird Feeder Pole, Luke Lamb-Cribbage Board, Heather Engstler-Oak Storage Shelf; Visual Arts and Music State Fair Selections: Eli Marchand-Army Men Flag, Grace Ostercamp-Tree Oil Painting, Alizabeth Eekhoff-Welcome Sign, State Fair Alternates: Alizabeth Eekhoff-Pencil Toppers, Aubrey Upmeyer-Cork Flag, Elise Wirtjes-Chair.

Pedal power pull

Age 4: 1) Deni Richard-Persia, 2) Lonna Kolhaas-Algona, 3) Paisley Pueggel-Clear Lake; Age 5: 1) Brinley Brower-Hanlontown, 2) Jace Wooldrige-Forest City, 3) Coy Crawford-Garner; Age 6: 1) Coyden Paulson-Garner, 2) Reece Richard-Persia, 3) Brecken Bergman-Clear Lake; Age 7: 1) Payton Johnson-Britt, 2) Reagan Diekhuis-Britt, 3) Riley Stortenbecker-Britt; Age 8: 1) Bailey Brower-Hanlontown, 2) Levi Studer-Britt, 3) Banks Upmeyer-Garner; Age 9: 1) Hadlee Laikin-Ventura, 2) Henry Crawford-Ackley, 3) Madison Heyer-Britt; Age 10: 1) Derek Huedepohl-Belmond, 2) Kellyn Smith-Mason City, 3) Jack Schreiber-Eagle Grove; Age 11: 1) Jacob Stomer-Klemme, 2) Quinten Pergande-Garner, 3) Jack Schreiber-Eagle Grove.

Open textile show

Grand Champion - Karen Larson; Reserve Champions - Diane Hansen, Twyla Quinn, Matayla Huling, Judy Sonius; Purple Ribbons - Diana Hayungs, Diane Hansen; Needlework Reserve Champion - Brandi Hoesing; Woodworking Purple Ribbon - Ellen Beenken; Crafts Purple Ribbons - Melissa Odom; Photography Reserve Champions - Jennifer Nelson, Matayla Huling; Purple Ribbons - Dean Stromer, Alivia Horstman (2), Deb Clites (3), Jeannie Diekhuis, Lynell Kohlmeyer, Carrie Lau, McKenzie Lyman.